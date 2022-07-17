Anitta says that dancers were left without costumes for Lollapalooza Paris after another suitcase lost in Europe | Pop & Art

The singer Anitta announced this Saturday (16) that the suitcase with the costumes of her ballet for Lollapalooza Paris was lost. The singer performs at the festival in the French city this Saturday (16).

In June, the suitcase with Anitta’s costumes for Rock in Rio Lisboa was also lost.

“One more and we ask for music at Fantástico”, joked the singer.

As a precaution, the singer said that she put traceable tags on her ballet bags and that, in this way, she was able to locate where the items were and inform the airline, but that even so, the bags will not arrive on time.

1 of 1 Anitta sang at Rock in Rio Lisboa — Photo: @ihateflash/Disclosure Anitta sang at Rock in Rio Lisboa — Photo: @ihateflash/Disclosure

Anitta also said that she brought some items on a jet, but most of the clothes were lost by the Air France airline.

“I’m traveling with a lot of ballet, so the amount [de malas] that gave, we brought it in my jet. But there’s a part that doesn’t fit,” she commented.

To get around the situation, the singer showed that her team was trying to do some last-minute pieces.

“This company of millions has lost its ballet clothes and we are here, trying to make clothes. What happened I brought on the jet”, he added.