Are you able to make an image move? Check out the challenge and find out

Do you believe you have the ability to deal with challenges complexes? So, check out the task we have prepared for you: it is a image that moves, but that only happens if you make a little effort to get it to move. Doesn’t it sound intriguing? Let’s see how you do on this Just kidding super fun!

Moving image challenge

A user of the social network TikTok, HecticNick, came up with a perception test for his followers. In the video, there is a figure containing a red circle located inside a dark part. From that comes the challenge: can you make the image move?

Tip to make the image move

Take a good look at the picture and shake your phone a little from side to side. After that, you will notice that the figure located inside the black area will appear to be moving as you move the phone. This is what “tiktoker” HecticNick said during the video broadcast when he launched the challenge.

When you move the phone from side to side, the figure inside appears to be moving within the black blur, but in an opposite direction. That’s the beauty of the optical illusion: the impression that the image is in motion.

Optical illusions trick the mind

We still don’t really understand what happens in our brains when we see different optical illusions. However, scientists and artists have been dedicated to learning more about the relationship between reality and perception since the 19th century.

Know that many objects together can influence the way you see things, for example. In addition, your view of a particular object may also change according to the different perspectives in which it is presented.

Sometimes some illusions work because of deficiencies in the normal anatomy of our eyes. As this is widely known to some people, there are artists who work with precisely these deficiencies in mind, so that, when observing their work, we have a different view of the work from these illusory effects.