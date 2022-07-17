Armie Hammer loses access to inheritance after cannibalism and abuse

In January of this year, Armie Hammer, 35, was accused of abuse by several ex-girlfriends. The scandal became even bigger after messages revealed the star’s cannibalistic behavior and rape fantasies. In the midst of this, recently, the famous was cut off from his inheritance.

“His dad doesn’t help him anymore and he got cut, so he started working,” a source told People magazine. With no access to the family fortune, the artist had to find other ways to earn money.

The “Call Me By Your Name” (2017) actor’s great-grandfather Armand established himself as a billionaire oil tycoon in the 1950s with the company Occidental Petroleum. Hence, the family holds a great fortune.

According to Variety, being completely bankrupt, Armie Hammer would be working as a realtor in the Cayman Islands. “The truth is that he is totally broke and is trying to occupy his time and earn some money to support his family,” the source explained to the outlet.

Now, the actor also no longer has the right to the inheritance, which makes his financial situation even more difficult. In fact, his work in the Cayman Islands even earned a comment from his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, to Page Six. According to him, “the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job’.”