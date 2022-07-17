Arteta praises Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal after another goal: “He creates chaos” | english football

Gabriel Jesus managed to score for the second time in a row in Arsenal’s second pre-season test. And with that, he earned more praise from coach Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian, the London club’s biggest signing for 2022/23 so far, has been making the captain excited – not just for his ability to score.

– He creates chaos. Chaos and uncertainty. He’s always on your back, always trying to steal the ball from you. He is always in front of the goal. He’s a real threat, and that’s what we need. From the moment we lost the ball, he reacts immediately, putting pressure and making the team come after him – said Arteta after the win over Everton in Baltimore.

Signed earlier this month from Manchester City, Jesus soon embarked with Arsenal for the US tour, where the Gunners won Nuremberg and Everton. In the first match, against the Germans, the Brazilian scored the last of the Londoners’ five goals in the 5-3 triumph. And last Saturday he opened the scoring against the Liverpool team, which they won 2-0.

Arteta, however, has already managed to see in Gabriel a factor of leadership, of trying to guide his teammates, especially the younger ones.

– He also developed the leadership part a lot. I can immediately see what he’s trying to do with the boys, and he’s the kind of guy we want. He is very sharp, with a lot of dynamics and with a very fast rapport with his teammates. They’re looking for them, he’s creating chances, good plays in specific places that we want to explore with him. Very happy