“As I recall”; Filipe Almeida ‘blinds’ Donelli from criticism and points out the real villain for defeating Corinthians

Corinthians felt, once again, the taste of defeat away from home this past Saturday (16), this time at Castelão, against Ceará. After opening the scoring with a great goal by Roger Guedes, who ended a fast of eight games without scoring with the white shirt, the team suffered the upset and was defeated by 3 to 1.

Donelli, who replaced Cássio under the beams, suffered harsh criticism, but was defended by Filipe Almeida. “As I said, he, if I remember correctly, went against Palmeiras also because Cássio was sick, with the flu. He played a good game, but it can happen to fall, as it was. He played a safe game (at that time)”, said Vítor Pereira’s replacement at a press conference.

After recalling the archer’s performance against his arch-rival, Filipe also highlighted the number 32 match against Ceará. According to the assistant, Donelli had a good performance and conceded goals due to the opponent’s merit. In addition, he pointed out the real ‘villain’ of the alvinegra defeat: the wear and tear of the entire cast.

“Today too, what can we point out about him? I think he did what he could. I didn’t see the goals on television, I only saw them live, the first two are fantastic, their merit, the third is also a situation of the pass between the lines and then a pass to dribble the marker and the opponent is already very close to Donelli, so I think what we have to say is that… He is a very committed professional, they have all worked well, with the help of Cássio, who is also very important, and it was not his fault. We lost due to clear team wear“, added Almeida.