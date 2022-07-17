AtlasIntel Survey / A Tarde: ACM Neto has 39% against Jerônimo Rodrigues’ 32% – News

The difference between ACM Neto (União) and Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) in the dispute for the Government of Bahia is seven points, according to a survey by AtlasIntel, contracted by Grupo A Tarde.

According to the survey, the former mayor of Salvador has 39.7% of the votes, followed closely by the PT, with 32.6%. João Roma (PL) appears in third place, with 10.5%. Kleber Rosa (PSOL) and Giovani Damico (PCB) obtained, respectively, 2.1% and 0.2% of the preference. White and null votes added up to 6.8%. Respondents who did not know how to respond represent 8.2%. The questionnaire applied by AtlasIntel was done in a stimulated way, when the names of pre-candidates are shown.

The proximity between Neto and Jerônimo can be explained, according to the company’s CEO, political scientist Andrei Roman, by the fact that the survey presents the party of each politician.

“Jerônimo’s performance was greatly stimulated by the transfer of votes from Lula and Rui Costa, two political figures with very good approval in Bahia. There is a direct association with the PT. He [Jerônimo] is less known than ACM Neto, for example. But knowing that he is from the PT or not can make a bigger difference than knowing whether he is from União Brasil or not for ACM Neto, because the PT has a level of party preference that União Brasil does not have”, he explains. Roman.

The survey also performed a runoff simulation among the top three pre-candidates. In a first scenario, Neto would beat Jerônimo by 47% to 33.7%. Against Roma, the difference would be greater, from 51.5% to 17%. In the third scenario, between Jerônimo and Roma, the poll points to a victory for the PT, with 40.7%, against 19.7% of the votes for Roma.

The survey heard 1,683 people in Bahia, between July 8 and 14, with collection via random digital recruitment (Atlas RDR) and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number 02664/2022 . The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.