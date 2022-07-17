Atltico closes preparation to face Botafogo; see probable scales

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico is ready to duel against Botafogo

With a work this Saturday morning, in Cidade do Galo, Atltico ended its preparation to face Botafogo, this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Engenho, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game is crucial for Atltico for two reasons. In case of victory, the team can even take the lead – it depends on the stumbling blocks of Palmeiras, Corinthians and Internacional. In case of a negative result, the Turkish coach Mohamed must be fired by the alvinegra board.

See below the probable scales for the confrontation

Botafogo

Botafogo have problems facing Atltico. The full-backs Hugo and Daniel Borges were sent off against Cuiab and are out of this Sunday’s duel. The option for the left side is the young DG, 21 years old, who is part of Alvinegro’s aspiring team.

The defensive midfielder Patrick de Paula could be out of the game. He left the pitch against America, last Thursday, with muscle pain and should not be available this Sunday.

Another change could happen in Botafogo’s defensive system. Coach Lus Castro can change the scheme, no longer playing with three defenders to have one more man in midfield. If he opts for this formation, Lucas Piazon should take the place of Joel Carli.

Botafogo must enter the field with: Gatito; Kanu, Carli (Lucas Piazon) and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Del Piage (Sauer), Tch Tch (Oyama), Lucas Fernandes and DG; Erison and Vincius Lopes (Matheus Nascimento).

athletic

Turkish coach Mohamed has the main squad practically ready for the game against Botafogo. The only absence is likely to be left-back Dod, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

Turco Mohamed must change the Atlético team. The trend of changes in relation to the team that lost to Flamengo, last Wednesday, and ended up being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil.

The main changes must occur in the attack. Keno and Vargas, reserves against Rubro-Negro, can resume their place in the starting lineup in the places of Ademir and Zaracho.

On the right side, Mariano, who has been spared more frequently due to the physical issue, can start on the bench for Guga’s entry. Who can also leave the bench and start the game Otvio.

Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otvio) and Nacho; Ademir (Vargas), Zaracho (Keno) and Hulk.