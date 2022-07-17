Atltico visits Botafogo for Turkish employment and Brazilian leadership

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish Mohamed is on a tightrope in the Atlantic

Atltico have a game that could decide the course of the club’s season this Sunday night. Starting at 6 pm, Galo will visit Botafogo, at the Nilton Santos stadium, and can even take the lead in the Brazilian Championship if they win. But, a negative result could mean the end of the line for Turco Mohamed in charge of the team.

The last few days were of pressure in the Atlantic. After the elimination of the Copa do Brasil by Flamengo, in a game in which Galo didn’t take a shot towards the goal, the alvinegra board held some meetings. The Argentinian coach won another vote of confidence and tonight’s game is crucial for the sequence of work.

Given the current scenario, it is difficult to imagine the continuity of the work in case of defeat in Rio de Janeiro. External charges gained strength and reached the internal environment in Cidade do Galo. There were disagreements in the alvinegra summit about the permanence of Turco Mohamed, but, in a meeting last Friday, the members of the board aligned the speech and decided to give the technician another chance. “our coach”, repeated, in different words, some sources consulted by the report.

The negative scenario has already been mentioned above. But Atletico faces an opponent who is also in crisis. A victory tonight could leave Galo in the lead in the Brazilian Championship (results this Saturday were favorable). Assuming the winger at this point can considerably reduce the pressure on the Atletico coach.

Goalkeeper Everson defended Turco Mohamed’s work at Atltico. “Professor Turco is a great coach, a great person, everyone here in the squad likes him not only as a coach, but as a person. Unfortunately, we work in Brazilian football and we know how. We come from five defeats a year, which a very low number”, highlighted the goalkeeper.

He believes that Atltico is having a good season. “Today, we are fighting for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, we are in the quarterfinals of Libertadores against a great opponent, we are having a good year. But, unfortunately, within the five defeats in the year there was the elimination of the Copa do Brasil. we know that some questions start from the outside to the inside, especially in the coach”, said Everson.

Botafogo is also with the coach on a tightrope. Lus Castro saw the team be eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by America with 5-0 on aggregate. The team from Rio de Janeiro also makes an irregular Brazilian, occupying the 10th place, with 21 points, three above Cear, Z4’s first team.

athletic

Turkish coach Mohamed has the main squad practically ready for the game against Botafogo. The only absence is likely to be left-back Dod, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

Turco Mohamed must change the Atlético team. The trend of changes in relation to the team that lost to Flamengo, last Wednesday, and ended up eliminated from the Copa do Brasil.

The main changes must occur in the attack. Keno and Vargas, reserves against Rubro-Negro, can resume their place in the starting lineup in the places of Ademir and Zaracho.

On the right side, Mariano, who has been saved more often due to physical issues, can start on the bench for Guga’s entry. Who can also leave the bench and start the game Otvio.

Botafogo

Botafogo have problems facing Atltico. The full-backs Hugo and Daniel Borges were sent off against Cuiab and are out of this Sunday’s duel. The option for the left side is the young DG, 21 years old, who is part of Alvinegro’s aspiring team.

The defensive midfielder Patrick de Paula could be out of the game. He left the pitch against America, last Thursday, with muscle pain and should not be available this Sunday.

Another change could happen in Botafogo’s defensive system. Coach Lus Castro can change the scheme, no longer playing with three defenders to have one more man in midfield. If he opts for this formation, Lucas Piazon should take the place of Joel Carli.

BOTAFOGO X ATLTICO

Botafogo

kitten; Kanu, Carli (Lucas Piazon) and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Del Piage (Sauer), Tch Tch (Oyama), Lucas Fernandes and DG; Erison and Vincius Lopes (Matheus Nascimento)

technician: Lus Castro

athletic

Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otvio) and Nacho; Ademir (Vargas), Zaracho (Keno) and Hulk

technician: Turkish Mohamed

Reason: 17th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: Nilton Santos

Date and time: Sunday, July 17, 6pm

referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Transmission: Premiere and Globoplay