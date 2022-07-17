Audience voting, live and more! Everything you need to know about ‘The Voice Kids’ Final | 2022

Is today! 🤩 This Sunday, 7/17, another edition of The Voice Kids comes to an end, promising a lot of emotions! The program, shown live, defines the great champion of the season, in the first all-female Final in the history of reality! With their mission accomplished so far, coaches Carlinhos Brown, Michel Teló and Maiara and Maraisa only watch the shows of the finalists of their teams, in addition to presenting special musicals. Who decides the champion is you! 🏆 Who deserves to win this season: Isadora Pedrini, Isis forehead or Honey Grebin? See below how to vote! 👇👇

2 of 4 The finalists of the seventh season of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo The finalists of the seventh season of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

Understand how the dynamics of the decision of the season will be:

👉 Voting opens right at the beginning of the program.

👉 In alphabetical order, the finalists make two rounds of presentations. Each will sing two songs on the program, one national and one international.

👉 At the end of the program the voting is closed and the finalist with the highest percentage of votes is the champion of the season.

3 of 4 Technicians present special musicals at the grand finale of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow Technicians present special musicals at the grand finale of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow

In addition to the shows of our three finalists, Carlinhos Brown, Maiara and Maraisa and Michel Teló will also take the stage to present musicals prepared especially for The Voice Kids. At the end, coaches and finalists sing together, ending the season in the best style! 😍 Can’t miss it, huh?

4 of 4 Thalita Rebouças leads live with ‘The Voice Kids’ coaches after the Final — Photo: Gshow Thalita Rebouças leads live with ‘The Voice Kids’ coaches after the Final — Photo: Gshow

The Voice Kids emotions won’t end up on TV! After the exhibition of the Final on Globo, the technicians and presenters go on stage for an exclusive live on Gshow and on the program’s networks. Thalita Rebouças leads the conversation, which will also have the participation of the champion, to comment on the emotions of the reality. So you already know, right? After the TV show, stay tuned here on Gshow! 😉

Is it spoiler you want @?

Curious about what the finalists and coaches will be performing on stage at The Voice Kids? We give you a taste of the repertoire, which will range from country hits to MPB classics, going through pop hits that promise a lot of animation. Who will sing each song? 🤔 This you will only find out live!

“I Know I’ll Love You” classic by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes;

classic by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes; “Chandelier” hit by Australian singer Sia

hit by Australian singer Sia “Think of me” by Leandro & Leonardo;

by Leandro & Leonardo; “I Have Nothing” by the diva Whitney Houston, soundtrack for the movie “The Bodyguard”;

by the diva Whitney Houston, soundtrack for the movie “The Bodyguard”; “Mary Mary” by Milton Nascimento;

by Milton Nascimento; “Stand By Me” classic by American singer Ben E. King, soundtrack for the movie “Stand By Me”;

classic by American singer Ben E. King, soundtrack for the movie “Stand By Me”; “Dona de Mim”, hit by IZA; and more!