Avaí beats Santos in Ressacada in a lukewarm game with few opportunities

Avaí beat Santos 1-0 tonight (16), at the Ressacada stadium, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. The goal was scored by forward Bissoli, taking a penalty at the beginning of the match.

With the result, Avaí climbs the table, reaches 21 points and at least sleeps a few positions away from the relegation zone. Peixe, with 22, is just above Santa Catarina.

Peixe returns to the field on Wednesday (20), at 9:30 pm, when they receive Botafogo. Already Avaí travels to face Ceará, at 21:30, on Tuesday (19).

The best: Bissoli

In a game without many scoring opportunities, Bissoli converted the penalty that decided the game by hitting hard and low in the left corner of João Paulo.

The worst: Zanocelo

He was one of those responsible for Santos’ inoperative midfield, but he also made the mistake that decided the game when he tried to cut a cross and take the risk and leave his arms raised. The early penalty made Avaí comfortable in the game.

game chronology

Avaí opened the scoring after just nine minutes of the first stage with a penalty committed by Zanocelo. The Santos midfielder played with a cart to avoid Pottker’s cross in Santa Catarina’s counterattack, but the ball hit his hand. In the charge, Bissoli hit low on João Paulo’s left corner and defined Santa Catarina’s victory by 1 to 0. The rest of the match was marked by mistakes and lack of creativity on both sides. Santos’ only real chance came with Marcos Leonardo already close to the 45th minute of the second half, when Vladimir saved Avaí. In stoppage time, Jean Pyerre still missed a good chance to extend.

Santos performance: From bad to worse

The Fish seems more lost on the field with each game. It is true that the team is coming off two 1-0 wins, but the performances have been lacking for some time now. The team even sketched a good start, but committed a silly penalty and dropped their performance. He dominated possession of the ball and doubled the opponent’s passes in the first half, but did not finish once on Vladimir’s goal.

Match has more cards than scoring chances

The football played by both teams was so weak that the match had more yellow cards than chances to score. Five yellow cards for the Avaí team and three for the Santos team. In terms of scoring chances, only goalkeeper Vladimir needed to make a saving intervention towards the end of the match with a shot by Marcos Leonardo.

DATASHEET

Avai 1 x 0 Santos

Brazilian Championship – Round 17

Date: 07/16/2022 (Saturday)

Time: 19h (from Brasilia)

Place: Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis-SC

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

yellow: Cortez, Eduardo, Bruno Silva, Raniele and Bissoli; Bauermann, Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão

Goal: Bissoli (9’/1st T)

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Rafael Vaz, Bressan, Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva (Jean Cléber) and Eduardo (Jean Pyerre); Renato, Bissoli (Marcinho) and Pottker. Technician: Eduardo Barroca.

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Rwan), Bauermann, Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo (Lucas Barbosa) and Carlos Sánchez (Bruno Oliveira); Lucas Braga, Léo Baptistão (Ângelo) and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Marcelo Fernandes (interim)