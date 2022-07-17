Bahia records 18 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Photo: Reproduction / Sesab

Bahia recorded 18 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In this same period of time, another 3,191 cases were recorded by the State Health Department (Sesab).

According to the bulletin released earlier this Saturday night (16), of the 1,633,038 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,583,562 are already considered recovered, 19,298 are active and 30,178 have died. Data may still change.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,931,306 discarded cases and 354,337 under investigation. In Bahia, 66,773 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday.

Vaccination

So far, Bahia counts 11,635,137 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,735,308 with the second dose or single dose, 6,542,653 with the booster dose and 1,103,330 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 991,428 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 582,724 have also taken the second dose.

read more about Bahia in iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News.