Banco Santander will have to return BRL 79 million to customers after improper charges

The financial institution Santander Brasil will have to return R$ 79 million to a series of customers for charges that the Central Bank considered undue. These charges are made between 2014 and 2022. According to an official position by Santander, by 2023 these amounts must be returned.

Of this amount, R$ 18.3 million will be paid to 378,046 customers. According to the BC, for these customers, an improper calculation of the present value of payments for early settlement of credit card installments was performed.

Those who used the “Total Installments” product in this period will receive. The BC found that the bank was considering the invoice due date rather than the closing day to calculate the present value.

Another agreement made with the BC was due to a charge that the bank was charging a fee to individual business and microbusiness customers who used PIX. Santander will have to stop this initiative and still return BRL 17.6 million to 268,583 customers.

Finally, Banco Santander must also stop charging interest above the maximum limit of 8% of the overdraft for individual micro-entrepreneur customers, which is contrary to the legislation on the subject. In addition to stopping, 55,987 customers who had these charges in operations carried out between 2020 and 2022 will receive approximately BRL 43.1 million.

Check out the official note from Banco Santander Brasil on the subject:

“Santander informs that the points that led to the signing of the Term of Commitment have already been definitively resolved. The Bank adds that it has already reimbursed more than 90% of the amounts charged and will reach the total within the agreed term. In addition, it adopted the necessary measures to ensure that such charges do not occur again.”