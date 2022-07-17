Barroca praises Avaí players in victory after rout: “Group committed to the institution” | Hawaii

Avaí found its way to victories again. After three defeats and a draw in the last games, Leão da Ilha beat Santos, in Ressacada, for the 17th round of the Série A do Brasileiro, won again in the competition and distanced themselves in the Z-4 (see the best moments of the match in the video below) .

For coach Eduardo Barroca, the victory against Peixe, which made the team reach 21 points and momentarily rise to 11th place, had the merit of the group. For the commander Azurra, the players knew how to leave the 4-0 rout suffered by Bragantino behind.

— I need to talk about the posture of the players. They have a lot of character, they want to make the club reach its goals and they are committed to the institution. We know what happened in Bragança and it was not our behavior in the competition, it was outside the curve. After that game, they got together and recognized. They have pride and the group of players deserved this victory – he said.

In addition to praising the players for the victory in Ressacada, Barroca praised what the 8,674 fans did at home, even with the rout in the previous round.

— I need to praise the attitude of the fans, who even with the bad result against Bragantino, came and trusted the players. I need to tell the fans that we need to walk hand in hand, especially in times of difficulty. More and more players feel good playing in Hangover. Today was proof of that. We had a good game, took the advantage at half-time and had the best opportunities – he added.

The team led by Eduardo Barroca returns to the field this Tuesday, against Ceará, at 21:30, at Castelão, for the 18th round of the Brazilian.

“As a coach, I always have to tell them the truth. If the last game had ended 0-0, as it did until the 25th of the second half, I would tell them that they didn’t play well. Avaí played a very good game. I respect Santos a lot, but I think we did very well and deserved to win.