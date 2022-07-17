Bayern officially bids farewell to Lewandowski, close to being announced by Barcelona

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Bayern officially bids farewell to Lewandowski, close to being announced by Barcelona 2 Views

There is no longer any doubt that German striker Lewandowski is leaving Bayern Munich. This morning (16), through the club’s social networks, German president Herbert Hainer publicly sent a message of thanks to the player, who signed as Barcelona. Check out:



In translation: “#FCBayern president Herbert Hainer on Robert Lewandowski: “We have a verbal commitment from Barcelona. It is good for both parties that we are clear. Robert is a very deserving player, he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

According to the website ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the purchase of Lewa cost 50 million euros (R$ 272 million) to the culés coffers, of which 45 million euros are fixed and another 5 million euros in the form of bonuses and targets.

Bayern and Barcelona travel this weekend to the United States for pre-season training. The striker should already join the new teammates to accompany the friendlies.


Bayern goal! Lewandowski takes advantage of Villarreal’s mistake and hits the corner to open the scoring

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazilian giant surprises and reaches an agreement to count on the Oscar midfielder

Brazilian football Agreement will be for six months Per Wagner Oliveira 7/16/2022 – 3:41 pm …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved