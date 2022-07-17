Bayern officially bids farewell to Lewandowski, close to being announced by Barcelona

There is no longer any doubt that German striker Lewandowski is leaving Bayern Munich. This morning (16), through the club’s social networks, German president Herbert Hainer publicly sent a message of thanks to the player, who signed as Barcelona. Check out:

the president of #FCBayern Herbert #Hainer in #BR about Robert #Lewandowski: “We have a verbal commitment from Barcelona. It is good for both parties that we have clarity. Robert is a very worthy player, he has won him all with us. We are incredibly grateful”. pic.twitter.com/5EjmYpRRoH — FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES)

July 16, 2022





In translation: “#FCBayern president Herbert Hainer on Robert Lewandowski: “We have a verbal commitment from Barcelona. It is good for both parties that we are clear. Robert is a very deserving player, he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

According to the website ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the purchase of Lewa cost 50 million euros (R$ 272 million) to the culés coffers, of which 45 million euros are fixed and another 5 million euros in the form of bonuses and targets.

Bayern and Barcelona travel this weekend to the United States for pre-season training. The striker should already join the new teammates to accompany the friendlies.