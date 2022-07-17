Bayern uses the money from the sale of Lewandowski to close a big name in European football, says journalist

Journalist guarantees that the negotiation is already sealed

Pole Lewandowski is no longer a Bayern Munich player. After forcing his departure from the German club, Bayern accepted Barcelona’s offer and negotiated his football with the La Liga giant, which, even in a financial crisis, will pay around 45 million euros to count on the football of the current ‘ The Best’.

With the sale of Lewan, even against his will, Bayern look to the market for new names. The idea, of course, is to find a great replacement for Lewan, and names abound: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kane, Osimhen and so on.

However, Bayern agreed to buy a defender, using the amount of his former shirt 9. The information is from journalist Pedro Almeida, who claims that De Ligtfrom Juve, will be a Bayern player, in a deal involving big figures.

According to the source, Bayern will pay around 80 million euros to Juventus to count on De Ligt’s football for the season. The value is already agreed with the old lady, and the announcement depends only on a matter of time.

Bayern will still focus on the arrival of a number 9. The idea is to open the season with a great striker.

Bayern close with De Ligt

