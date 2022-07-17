Be 18 or 80 years old, lifestyle is more important than age in the risk of dementia

07/15/2022





“Start dealing with whatever risk factors you have now, whether you’re 18 or 90.”

Dementia and lifestyle

Individuals without risk factors for developing dementia – such as smoking, diabetes or hearing loss – have similar brain health to people 10 to 20 years younger than them.

But a single risk factor for dementia can reduce cognition by the equivalent of up to three years of aging.

“Our results indicate that lifestyle factors may be more important than age in determining someone’s level of cognitive functioning. This is great news, because there’s a lot you can do to modify these factors, such as managing diabetes, treat hearing loss and get the support you need to quit smoking,” said Dr. Annalize LaPlume of the Baycrest Geritric Care Center (Canada).

This is one of the first studies to look at risk factors for dementia involving life-long lifestyles.

“While most studies of this nature look at middle-aged and older adults, we also included data from participants as young as 18 years old, and found that risk factors had a negative impact on cognitive performance at all ages. as it means risk factors can and should be treated as early as possible,” said Dr. Nicole Anderson, co-author of the work.

risk factors for dementia

The study included data from 22,117 people, ages 18 to 89, who took tests and cognitive tasks.

The researchers looked at how participants performed on tests of memory and attention, and how that performance was impacted by eight modifiable risk factors for dementia: low education (high school diploma and below), hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, alcohol abuse or substances, high blood pressure, smoking (currently or in the last four years), diabetes and depression.

Each factor led to a decrease in cognitive performance over up to three years of aging, with each additional factor contributing the same amount of decline. For example, having three risk factors can lead to a decline in cognitive performance equivalent to nine years of aging.

The effects of risk factors increased with age, as did the number of risk factors people had.

“Overall, our research shows that you have the power to lower your risk of cognitive decline and dementia,” said Dr. LaPlume. “Start dealing with whatever risk factors you have now, whether you’re 18 or 90, and you’ll support your brain health to help yourself age fearlessly.”

