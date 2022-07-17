Before being an executioner, Catatau was a car guard and played for Vasco

Ygor Catatau was the main highlight in Sampaio Corrêa’s 3-1 victory over Vasco, in the 18th round of Serie B. The 27-year-old striker scored twice in the match, but his goals were even more special because he applied the traditional ‘Law of Ex’. With a passage through Vasco, he became the executioner in the reunion with the club.

But before pursuing a career in football, Catatau was a car guard as a child. He started working early, when he was 12 years old, helping his father to work on a busy street in Lebron, an upscale neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro.

In sport, his first club was Madureira. He started in the U-20 of the Rio de Janeiro team and was promoted in 2015, according to data from the platforms ‘O Gol’ and ‘Transfermarkt’. Until arriving at Vasco, in July 2020, he played for Clube Atlético da Barra da Tijuca and Boa Esporte, always on loan.

There were 19 matches played and only one goal by Vasco. But that single goal was emblematic for Catatau, who was 25 at the time. He scored the net in the 3-2 victory over rival Botafogo and couldn’t hold back the emotion after the feat.

“The moment I’m living is inexplicable. Some people know my story, I worked a lot to get here. Today, if I’m in Vasco, thank God, it was for persevering without giving up. I’m too happy”, he said, In this ocasion.

However, the player, who received the nickname as a child in reference to the cartoon ‘Dom Pixote’, spent less than a year at Vasco. Catatau left the Rio de Janeiro club in March 2021 and signed another loan, this time with Vitória.

In his farewell post, the athlete thanked him for the opportunity to “wear the shirt of the giant that is Vasco da Gama”, praising the fans and the support he received within the club. He concluded by saying that it was “a pleasure and an immense honor”.

After playing for the Bahian club, the player also defended Mumbai City, from India, before returning to Madureira.

Currently, Catatau has been with Sampaio Corrêa since April this year and has become an important part of the team’s Serie B campaign. He is the team’s second-highest scorer, with nine goals scored in 15 matches played, second only to Gabriel Poveda.

With the victory over Vasco, the team from Maranhão reached 25 points and rose to sixth place in the table, approaching the G4. Cruzmaltino, however, had its second defeat in the tournament and parked in second position, with 34 points.