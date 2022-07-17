Behind the scenes: VAR audio released by CBF causes indignation at Palmeiras | palm trees

In an analysis published on the website, the CBF admits an error by the VAR team by not drawing the offside line at the origin of the play to assess whether Calleri’s position was legal.

Until Saturday night, the entity had not sent explanations to Verdão about the complaints. The club, for now, will not publicly comment on the case. Internally, however, the mood is one of revolt with the realization of a mistake considered serious in a decisive game.

The main point of the discussion was the penalty scored in favor of the opponent in the second half of the Choque-Rei. The goal scored by Luciano took the decision to penalty kicks that eliminated Verdão from the tournament.

This was one of the questions made by Verdão in a letter sent to the entity late on Friday afternoon. Other points addressed by the Palmeiras were a possible lack of the Argentine in Gustavo Gómez and the dispute between the two inside the area.

The dialogue between the referees shows that a possible foul by the São Paulo striker was not discussed. The image shows the Paraguayan defender’s shirt being pulled, but the discussion was about two actions by Gómez against the opponent.

Vuaden’s first mark was from Calleri’s hand touch, at the end of the play. The VAR, however, recommended a review of the play for possible penalty, an infraction that was confirmed by the referee.

The analysis released by the CBF also showed the discussion of another complaint from Palmeiras: a dispute between Dudu and Diego Costa inside the area, in the first half. The bid had no recommended review, and the field decision was upheld.

Among the people of Palmeiras, there is a complaint about the arbitration criteria regarding the decision to review only one of the controversial bids.

In the letter sent to the CBF, Palmeiras gathered images to defend the complaints. The club also asked the entity to recommend to the referees the correct use of the tool, with an integral analysis of the play.

Behind the scenes, the Palmeiras board understands that the elimination in the Copa do Brasil represented sporting and financial losses.

Verdão demanded the responsibility of those involved in the classic, but Vuaden commanded the match between Ceará and Corinthians, on Saturday night. Only Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, from the VAR team, were removed from the match between Athletico and Internacional because they were “under technical performance evaluation”.