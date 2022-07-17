Benedetto asked not to take a penalty after 3rd mistake in a row

The account just goes up. Darío Benedetto reached the third missed penalty yesterday (16), in the match against Talleres, for the 8th round of the Argentine Championship. In the sequence, the attacker would have the chance to hit a fourth time, but he preferred not to risk it and gave in to defender Marcos Rojo – who, unlike his companion, converted the penalty.

The move took place close to the 30th minute of the second half, when the game was still tied by 0 to 0. Rojo saved the decisive goal, which gave the victory to the Xeneizes by the minimum score.

Benedetto was marked during the week for having missed two penalties in the same match against Corinthians, for the return of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Shirt 9 hit Cássio’s left post in normal time and isolated the ball at the second opportunity, already in the penalty shootout. Boca Juniors would qualify for the next stage of the tournament if they scored.

Against Talleres, right at the beginning of the first half of the match, Benedetto had another opportunity on the lime mark, but he hit the goalkeeper Herrera’s crossbar and extended the negative sequence even further. Another curious detail is that the athlete’s three mistakes occurred at La Bombonera.

Netizens on social networks nicknamed him Martin Palermo, an Argentine striker who was marked by wasting three penalties in the same game (for the Argentina national team against Colombia, in the 1999 Copa América).

Watch Rojo’s goal and Benedetto’s missed penalty: