Betrayal makes Juma end marriage with Jove in Pantanal

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will want to give up everything in the chapters of wetlandrequiring a full stop in the wedding with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and creating a generalized intrigue in the nine o’clock soap opera. The reason for the revolt will be the fact that the husband betrayed the trust of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) by taking a photo of the entity and keeping the action under wraps.

Decided to reveal his grandfather’s photo, Jove travels to Campo Grande with the sole intention of following his personal plan, even though he has acted against the will of the Velho do Rio, who, by the way, spoke insistently to the ex-playboy did not photograph him. And that’s exactly why Juma will freak out, promising to leave her husband for the betrayal.

The Velho do Rio will be betrayed by Jove in the soap opera Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From there, events will be even more surprising, starting with the sudden appearance of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in the tapera and the positive response of the heiress Marruá to the pawn’s request for company. Like all good soap operas, Jove will arrive at his house at the exact moment his wife and older brother are starting a complex story of complicity.

Bizarrely, Juma jumps from an abuse he suffered from José Lucas in the previous chapters to a failed marriage with Jove and, soon after, to an intimate relationship with José Leôncio’s eldest son. Pantanal is officially entering its most critical phase.