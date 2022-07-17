Bianca Andrade and Fred celebrate their son’s 1st birthday | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Bianca Andrade and Fred posed together with their son

Chris is turning one year old! Bianca Andrade and Fred’s son is celebrating his first year with his parents at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras stadium, the YouTuber’s favorite team. The party, held this Saturday (16), featured some puns thought up by the little one’s parents.

In an Instagram post, Bianca and Fred posed together to celebrate the little one’s birthday. The two teamed up to recreate the photo they took at the reveal of the baby’s name, made at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

“To continue telling this story the way it started, we decided to celebrate this very important date, with Cris being Allianz’s bestie for a day!”, Bianca said in the photo’s caption.



In Instagram stories, Bianca Andrade explained the context of the celebration. “Sharing with you the ‘baíugo’ party, he’s the weasel of Allianz Parque for a day and nothing better than ‘Allianz ParCris'”, she joked. She also played with the baby’s clothes. “This outfit is inspired by the first wallpaper in his little room, full of football stuff and that’s the theme,” she said.

And the party didn’t have puns just in the name of the celebration. “This is PressCris, Cris’s presskit”, said Bianca. At the party, she also mounted mannequins with the clothes that the baby wore during the first 12 months of life. “Guys, I couldn’t stand this part, all the looks from Cris’s birthdays, look how cute, did you like it daddy?”, asked Bianca, to Fred.

“It was one of the coolest things they ever did,” Fred replied. “It’s all about football, right, people? I understand what? Zero, but I thought it was all cute”, said Bianca when showing the cake table, decorated with the Palmeiras and football theme.