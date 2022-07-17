Bianca Andrade celebrates her son’s 1st birthday at Palmeiras stadium

Bianca Andrade and Fred celebrate their son’s 1st year with a beautiful party at the Palmeiras stadium

The digital influencer and former BBB Bianca Andrade, also known as Pink mouth impressed with the surprising celebration of the first year of her only child’s life. Baby Cris turned one year old on July 15th. The beautiful celebration was super original and brought together the boy’s mom and dad, youtuber Fred, from the channel Desimpedidos.

Bianca Andrade and her ex-boyfriend started their romance in 2017. The relationship was marked by numerous ups and downs. With the birth of the heir, the couple came to live together. However, at the end of April this year, the celebrities went public to announce the separation. In the official statement, both extolled that the end was not caused by any kind of betrayal. The famous still highlighted, at the time, that the love continued and that they would always be united by the raising of the child.

And Cris’s one-year party showed that dads get along well. Boca Rosa and Fred posed happily and together in the beautiful celebration so striking in the life of the heir. “And our baby’s birthday theme is Allianz ParCris! To continue telling this story the way it started, we decided to celebrate this very important date, with Cris being Allianz’s bestie for a day! Bianca Andrade.

The baby won a football-themed celebration, of course! The giant cake, the sweets and all the decoration were thought of in the most popular sport in Brazil. The little one had fun in the midst of countless balloons and even posed happily with dad and mom in the middle of the field of Palmeiras stadium, Fred’s heart team. “Then daddy’s heart can’t take it! Son, welcome back to the home of the greatest champion in Brazil!” declared Fred.

Tell us what you think!