“Big in pride”; Lucas Moura celebrates São Paulo’s classification in the Copa do Brasil and takes the opportunity to stab rivals

The classification of São Paulo against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil continues to have repercussions inside and outside the country. Tricolor beat Alviverde on penalties last Thursday (14th) and dispatched the rival of the national tournament. This Saturday afternoon (16), ESPN released a video in which striker Lucas Moura, created by Cotia and today at Tottenham, celebrates the result of the Choque-Rei:

“São Paulo won! Palmeiras ‘big’ in the superb…”, snarled the 29-year-old player, during pre-season activities of the Spurs. Lucas was raised in the base divisions of the Tricolor and played for the Club’s professional for three seasons. In the last of them, in 2012 , lifted the Copa Sudamericana Cup, due to his great identification with Soberano, his return is constantly requested by the São Paulo fans.

The posture on the rival side was also criticized by the idol Rogério Ceni, champion of Sula with Lucas and today coach of São Paulo. In the post-game press conference, Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira admitted that Tricolor had efficiency in penalties, but conditioned part of the classification to the luck factor. Ceni was asked about the statement and replied:

“It’s the second time I’ve been lucky against him. For Flamengo I was also lucky and we were champions of the Supercup (of Brazil). Today also luck came. So, I think it’s important for you to recognize and always try to value the work of others, just as Palmeiras has a lot of merit every time they are champions and everyone appreciates and recognizes the coach’s work”, replied Rogério.