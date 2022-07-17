Billionaire tries to stop accelerated judgment

Elon Musk filed an appeal on Friday against Twitter’s request to expedite judgment on the plan to terminate the $44 billion social media company’s purchase agreement.

Musk’s lawyers, in documents filed with the Delaware Chancellery Court, said Twitter’s “unwarranted request” to bring the merger case to trial in two months must be rejected.

This is the latest move in what promises to be a major legal clash between Twitter and Musk. The San Francisco-based company is trying to resolve months of uncertainty about its business as Musk tries to walk away from the deal over what he says is a Twitter “spam bot” issue.

Twitter sued Musk on Tuesday for violating the social media platform’s purchase agreement, asking the Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share.

The company has requested that the trial begin in September, as the merger deal with Musk ends on October 25.

“Twitter’s sudden call for more speed after two months of delay and obfuscation is the company’s latest tactic to cover up the truth about spam accounts long enough to drive defendants into filing,” the filing said.

Musk’s lawyers argued that the dispute over fake and spam accounts is critical to measuring the value of Twitter and extremely fact- and expert-intensive. They said this will require substantial investigation time and requested a trial date on or after February 13 of next year.

The debt financing structure signed by the banks for Musk’s takeover of the platform expires in April 2023, meaning that if the trial starts in February and doesn’t end in April, the deal could collapse.

Twitter declined to comment on Musk’s latest move.