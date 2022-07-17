Bizarre crash is warning for lethargic Formula E race driving – Formula E News

Bizarre accident ended the Formula E race and threatened everyone’s safety (Photo: Hugo Morales)

FORMULA E ARRIVES IN NEW YORK WITH NEW LEADER AND MERCEDES BITE

The FIA ​​was heavily criticized by the Formula 1 public at the Monaco GP last May for delaying the start for safety reasons – at the time, it was raining heavily in Monte Carlo and the race direction judged that the accumulation of water on the track would invite accidents. Regardless of having acted right or wrong, the entity had a new opportunity to do the right thing at the New York eP, this Saturday (16), for Formula E. And it didn’t.

The rain started to fall with just over ten minutes to go for this weekend’s race 1 finish in Brooklyn. Quickly, the circuit was taken by water – in a rain that didn’t last more than a few minutes – and several riders started to complain about the track conditions.

A few laps later, said and done: practically half of the grid had an accident due to aquaplaning. The leaders went straight into the tire barrier after failing to even slow down, in a group that included Nick Cassidy, Lucas Di Grassi, Stoffel Vandoorne, Sébastien Buemi, Edoardo Mortara, among others.

In addition to them, others like Sam Bird, for example, hit the wall due to the poor control conditions of the car and caused new touches. Pascal Wehrlein practically stopped in the middle of the track, which also created a confusion and made at least two cars hit his rear in a row.

In the end, Nick Cassidy was declared the winner after the confusion that engulfed the race (Photo: Envision)

Finally, chaos took over the race, which naturally ended due to the lack of conditions to repair the circuit and provide a safe environment for the drivers. After the result was confirmed, Di Grassi stated that it was “the worst crash of his career in Formula E” and revealed that he felt pain all over his body, in an impact that the Brazilian calculated at around 50G.

The frightening accident revived a real nightmare that the Formula E race direction – commanded by Scot Elkins – has been facing this season: the extreme difficulty of making quick decisions. As in the debut of the championship, in which it was possible to see the cars walking on the track under the yellow flag with the presence of a crane on the track, again the direction failed to anticipate a confusion and put its competitors at risk.

In addition to the obvious lack of visibility, pilots were already complaining about aquaplaning before the general accident, which due to the force and manner in which it occurred, could have ended in tragedy — as Di Grassi pointed out, who did not even celebrate the second place on the podium and warned that Venturi’s car is “in pieces” ahead of Sunday’s race.

Aquaplaning on the track, the cars were unable to brake and went straight into the wall (Video: Formula E)

The race should have been stopped at least two laps before Cassidy hit the barrier, at a time when it was possible to see several puddles on the circuit layout and several cars having a hard time keeping the direction. Furthermore, the flow of the track proved to be void – blame that needs to be divided between the event organizers and, once again, the FIA, which has an obligation to inspect the venues in advance and detect possible failures in the structure that could threaten safety. of any of the gifts to the paddock.

After the accident, more delay: the first indication of the race director Scot Elkins was that the race would resume when the track was repaired, which made several drivers – those who survived the massacre – stay inside their cars waiting for the green light for the restart.

A few minutes later, however, the rain fell again lightly on the circuit, and aware that the runoff is not enough to prevent puddles from forming on the track, the FIA ​​director went back and chose to end the dispute, making it official. the result of the last lap before the activation of the red flag.

Onboard Nick Cassidy, the moment the race leader lost control in the puddle and went to the wall (Video: Formula E)

It wasn’t just the mistakes in Diriyah and New York that made clear the race direction’s difficulty in making quick decisions in Formula E: Mortara came under investigation for a possible breach of the pit-lane speed limit even before the start. in race 1 in Berlin, but the verdict only came — quite a while — after the race had closed.

As the Swiss from Venturi won the race, the podium ceremony was filled with real discomfort – as the driver did not know if he could celebrate, already aware that he was being investigated for something that happened even before the race. He ended up unpunished in the end, and the celebration was stalled by the FIA’s delay in defining the result.

This Saturday was another opportunity for the Formula E race direction to prove that it learned from the mistakes of 2022, especially the difficulty of making decisions quickly, and once again the group led by Elkins failed blatantly in its role. The safety of the drivers was once again threatened, decisions in the category are only taken after a long time of analysis, and it remains to be seen whether this time will end up causing a problem of unprecedented proportions at some point in the future.

Video recorded from the stands shows moment when riders lost control and collided violently (Video: Michael Sheetz)

