Body of Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança is veiled in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

The body of Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, heir to the Brazilian imperial family, is being veiled this Saturday (16) at the headquarters of the Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira Institute (IPCO), located at Rua Maranhão, 341, in Higienópolis, São Paulo.

Dom Luiz died this Friday (15), at the age of 84, in São Paulo, according to the secretary of the Imperial House of Brazil. Princess Isabel’s great-grandson, he had been hospitalized at Hospital Santa Catarina, in central São Paulo, since June 10.

The wake will be open to the public from 2pm to 8pm this Saturday (16) and Sunday (17). The Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira Institute recommends that people who wish to attend the funeral wear formal attire.

On Monday (18), the wake will be open to the public from 10 am to 1 pm. Afterwards, the body will be taken to the Consolação Cemetery.

Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, head of the Brazilian imperial family, dies,

According to the Imperial House, the heir to the Orleans and Bragança had polio during his childhood and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The two diseases would have led to a picture of muscle weakness.

His state of health was considered irreversible by the medical team that accompanied him. During the period of hospitalization, he has already had two passages through the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and, since Sunday (10), he was in a room.

Dom Luiz was the firstborn of Prince Dom Pedro Henrique de Orleans e Bragança, head of the Imperial House of Brazil from 1921, and of Princess Maria da Baviera.

According to the Imperial Household, Dom Luiz was born in exile on June 6, 1938, in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, France. “On the death of his father, on July 5, 1981, he succeeded him in the Headship of the Imperial House, as the legitimate dynastic successor of his greatest, Emperors Dom Pedro I and Dom Pedro II and Princess Dona Isabel”, reads the statement. .

With the death of Dom Luiz, his successor is his brother, Prince Dom Bertrand of Orleans and Bragança.