Bola out: 10 cars launched in Brazil that were short-lived here – 07/17/2022

Cars tend to follow a very similar life cycle, with most cars changing between five and seven years after launch. Everything follows the same presentation, updates and discontinuation scheme. However, the lives of some can go through a standard deviation and be very long or very short, something that is repeated in nature.

UOL cars gathered some models that left too soon. It is important to note that all are national or manufactured in Argentina, imported cars were left out, since many are imported in batches and have a very short programmed life, such as the Volvo V60 and Kia Rio.

Dodge Dakota R/T Image: Disclosure

Dodge Dakota – 1998 to 2001

Dodge returned in 1998 with the aim of manufacturing pickup trucks in Campo Largo, Paraná. That’s where the beautiful Dakota came from, a medium with a style similar to that of the big Ram, but without much national content. Equipped with a 3.9, 2.5 gasoline and 2.5 turbodiesel V6 engine, the pickup also received the 5.2 engine, the last V8 to equip a national model. Cab options were single, extended or double, the latter being very rare.

Volkswagen 1600 Image: Disclosure

Volkswagen 1600 – 1969 to 1971

Having the practicality of the four doors and the robust engine did not save the Volkswagen 1600. The design appealed to the slightly flattened front and rear, something that earned the nickname Zé do Caixão. The model was introduced in 1968, but only went on sale the following year. Although it was adored among taxi drivers, the sedan was mass-produced until 1970, since very few were made in 1971, according to an article by Alexander Gromow, from the website Autoenthusiastas.

Fiat Oggi CSS Image: Disclosure

Fiat Oggi – 1983 to 1985

It was in 1983 that the 147 received its second major facelift, a change that was accompanied by the launch of the Oggi (today in Italian), a compact sedan predecessor to the Premium. The Fiat was launched in 1983 and didn’t like so much in style, but it had qualities, such as the huge 440-liter trunk and the sporty CSS version. But there was no way around it, the launch of the Uno line shortened the life of the 147 family.

Volkswagen Pointer Image: Disclosure

Volkswagen Pointer

Autolatina represented the union of Ford and Volkswagen, an alliance that generated several projects. Some of them were just renamed versions of one model or another, which generated short-lived automobiles, such as the Apollo (1990 to 1992). But there was also room for cars that were just based on the platform or mechanics of both brands.

It was like that with Pointer and Logus. The two-door sedan still lived from 1993 to 1997 and enjoyed some market success. It was the five-door hatch that lived for the shortest time, having been launched in the same year and discontinued in 1996. Between versions 1.6 and 1.8, what drew attention was the Pointer GTI 2.0, engine that also equipped the three-volume. They were children who dropped out of line as soon as the marriage was broken, nor could they choose who they would stay with.

Peugeot Hoggar Escapade Image: Disclosure

Peugeot Hoggar – 2010 to 2014

The idea didn’t seem bad: the pickup truck segment had good space and Peugeot thought of taking the opportunity to invest in an area in which it had not had a stake since the old 504 pickup. our market – the order was to save costs. The huge bucket and good dynamic adjustment were not able to extend the life of the model.

Fiat Brava Image: Disclosure

Fiat Brava – 1999 to 2003

If style were everything, Brava would have lived much longer. The four-door hatch sported the Marea-based front, but it was the horizontally ribbed taillights that attracted the most prying eyes. Fiat even thought about bringing the Bravo, the three-door version of the same car, however, the plans were interrupted by the high dollar.

The great bargain of the range was the sporty HGT 1.8. However, it was a model produced for even less time that haunts the dreams of enthusiasts of the Italian brand: a few examples were made with the five-cylinder engine of the Marea.

Chevrolet/Opel Omega Supreme Image: Disclosure

Chevrolet Suprema – 1992 to 1996

Having a pompous name does not guarantee a long life. The station wagon version of the Omega was on the market for a short time and did not even receive a successor, unlike the sedan. The long look seemed to end abruptly at the vertical back cover.

As in the model that gave rise to it, the Suprema had rear-wheel drive and a V6 3.0 engine option, which gave life to the Chevrolet, despite it being used to this day by many funeral homes.

Renault Symbol Image: Disclosure

Renault Symbol – 2009 to 2013

Despite already having the Clio Sedan on the domestic market, Renault decided to make a slightly different car to occupy a slightly higher share of the compact sedan segment. Thus was born the Symbol, a three-volume with a style as controversial as the Clio, but with a different finish and internal design and slightly larger dimensions.

Although it was designed for markets like Turkey, the car that came here was made in Argentina and even achieved some prominence there, however, the same was not repeated in Brazil and its life lasted only four years in our market. .

Chevrolet Agile Image: Disclosure

Chevrolet Agile – 2009 to 2014

Agile has not completed five years in the Brazilian market for just one month. Made in Argentina, the compact hatch had a platform derived from the first Corsa produced in Brazil. Yes, it was not based on the second generation.

It was one of the design decisions that left the car underwhelming for a new generation Chevrolet, even more so when compared to the more modern Sonic. Both were succeeded by Onix.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X Image: Keiny Andrade/UOL

caoa Chery Tiggo 3X – 2021 to 2022

The most recent example on the list went out of sale 11 months after launch. O caoa Chery Tiggo 3X it was an SUV derived from the old Celera model launched in Brazil in 2013. Even with the new 1.0 turbo engine and different styling elements from the old Tiggo 3, the car did not stay for long on the Jacareí (SP) manufacturing line, which, in turn, had production interrupted.

