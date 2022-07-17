Bolsonaristas ask for investigation of video about attack

Allies of the president criticized alleged audiovisual production in which the chief executive is portrayed injured

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Saturday (16.Jul.2022) an alleged audiovisual production in which the Chief Executive is portrayed injured next to a motorcycle. Politicians and allies called for an investigation into who would have produced and financed the project. O Power 360 found that the president himself shared photos of the alleged recording in a messaging application and attributed them to the broadcaster. Globe.

wanted, the Rede Globo in a note sent to the report, denied that the production images belong to the company. The broadcaster informed that it was a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra çcalled “A Fúria”, which will close the trilogy started with “Os Fuzis”, from 1964, and “A Queda”, from 1978.

According to the company, the Brazil channel – of which the Rede Globo is one of the shareholders – it has a 3.61% stake in the film’s property rights.

“Canal Brasil has a share of only 3.61% in the property rights of this film, but has never been informed of these scenes and, as is customary in cases of established filmmakers, does not supervise the production. Although it has a shareholding in Canal Brasil, Globo does not interfere in the management and content of the channel”, he stated.

In the images shared on social networks, a man representing Bolsonaro, with the presidential sash, appears fallen and wounded in the chest next to a motorcycle.

According to supporters of the president, it would be a simulation of an attack against the chief executive on a motorcycle – a motorcycle ride that the president takes with supporters of his government.

“They tried to kill Bolsonaro once and they couldn’t, now they even teach how to do it”, said Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the president. In 2018, during the presidential campaign, Bolsonaro was stabbed while holding a rally in Juiz de Fora (MG).

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, stated on his Twitter profile that the images would be studied for “evaluate appropriate measures and determine possible responsibilities”.

Torres then informed via Twitter that he had ordered the case forwarded to the Federal Police.

Former Special Secretary of Social Communication and current member of the reelection campaign, Fabio Wajngarten, questioned who would have financed the project and who was responsible for the alleged production.

“The “Culture of GOOD’. Script: Motorcycle followed by the murder of Pr. Hate speech/content? Do you have 48 hours for explanation? Have you found the producer yet? Who is the director? Who is the screenwriter? Where will it air? Who is funding?”, said.

In a publication that was excluded, deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) stated that the recording would have been made at Projac, as Globo Studios are called.

In another publication, the congresswoman stated what “a video was made staging the death of the President in a motorcycle ‘accident’”. He asked for prayer and said that there is “a war of good against evil”.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) also spoke about the case on Twitter, saying he repudiates “vehemently any act that might encourage violence against anyone.”. He regarded the episode as a “immoral act to the nation and the federal government”.

July 16, 2022 at 3:50 pm:

“Globo denies that they belong to its productions – whether for open channel, its own closed channels or Globoplay – video and photos that are circulating on social media recording a fictional work showing an attack on the President of the Republic. Globo does not have any series, soap operas or programs with this content. As she was informed, the recording would be of a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra called “A Fúria”, which intends to close the trilogy started with “Os Fuzis”, from 1964, and “A Queda”, from 1976. Canal Brasil has a participation of only 3.61% in the patrimonial rights of this film, but he was never informed of these scenes and, as is customary in cases of established filmmakers, he does not supervise the production. Although it has a shareholding in Canal Brasil, Globo does not interfere in the management and content of the channel.”