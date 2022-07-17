Bolsonaro deputy interrupts political act with Freixo in RJ

Political leaders linked to the pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro and federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) used social networks, this Saturday (7/16), to denounce the group action, which, according to them, was led by Bolsonar student deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB-RJ).
Amorim reportedly interrupted a political act in favor of Freixo. Politicians and activists report, on social media, having been cornered and threatened.
In the segment lasting less than a minute, you can hear an exchange of curses and see the PTB deputy accompanied by a large group of men, who were also filming.
Here’s a part of what we’ve just faced here. We need security to run our campaign! It didn’t even start and we’re already like this?! pic.twitter.com/2xqVaRznwi
So far, Marcelo Freixo has not commented on the case.
In a note, Amorim said he was at a “meeting point” to go to a PTB event and ended up being offended by Freixo’s team.