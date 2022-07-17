Bolsonaro deputy interrupts political act with Freixo in RJ

Rodrigo Amorim was recorded in the place where the political act with Marcelo Freixo took place (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Political leaders linked to the pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro and federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) used social networks, this Saturday (7/16), to denounce the group action, which, according to them, was led by Bolsonar student deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB-RJ).

Amorim reportedly interrupted a political act in favor of Freixo. Politicians and activists report, on social media, having been cornered and threatened.

In some posts, people report that supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were armed.

On Twitter, pre-candidate Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Elika Takimoto (PT), published a video that shows a discussion between Amorim and an unidentified leftist militant. In the segment lasting less than a minute, you can hear an exchange of curses and see the PTB deputy accompanied by a large group of men, who were also filming.

Here’s a part of what we’ve just faced here. We need security to run our campaign! It didn’t even start and we’re already like this?! pic.twitter.com/2xqVaRznwi %u2014 Elika Takimoto (@elikatakimoto) July 16, 2022

So far, Marcelo Freixo has not commented on the case.

In a note, Amorim said he was at a “meeting point” to go to a PTB event and ended up being offended by Freixo’s team.