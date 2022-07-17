Bolsonaro has 36% and Lula, 32%

posted on 07/17/2022 06:00



The national polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula also occurs in the Federal District: in the federal capital, 44% of respondents consider the current administration negative – (credit: Alan Santos/PR and Ricardo Stuckert)

Research carried out by the Quaest Institute, commissioned by the Associated Diaries, points out President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 36% of voting intentions among voters in the Federal District. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has 32%. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a 95% confidence interval.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 9%. The other candidates are tangled up far behind. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2%, André Janones (Avante) also has 2%. Pablo Marçal (Pros), Vera Lúcia (PCO) and Leonardo Péricles (UP) each have 1%. Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Luciano Bivar (União) and Eymael (DC) did not score.





Interviews were conducted between Monday and Thursday, with 1,500 people

Whites, nulls and those who will not vote add up to 11%, and 5% are undecided. Instituto Quaest went to the field in person in the Federal District between July 11 and 14, with 1,500 interviews. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court and filed under the numbers DF-08227/2022 and BR-04749/2022, on July 11.

In a scenario with few candidacies, in the stimulated poll, when the options are presented to the interviewee, Bolsonaro reaches 38% and Lula, 34%. Ciro Gomes reaches 11% and Simone Tebet, 4%. Whites, nulls and those who will not vote add up to 10% and 3% are undecided.

In the second round, the dispute is technically tied, considering the margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. In a duel between the first places in the poll, President Jair Bolsonaro would have 42% of the votes in the Federal District against 40% for Lula.

Whites, nulls and voters who will not vote add up to 15% and 2% are undecided. Instituto Quaest also asked voters whether, regardless of the vote, Jair Bolsonaro deserves to be reelected. The result was: 56% said that the president does not deserve a second chance and 41% defend that he should win another term.

The Quaest survey shows that 44% of the population of the Federal District consider the Bolsonaro government negative. For 23%, management is reasonable. Another 32% evaluate it as positive.

Bolsonaro’s popularity is greater among men: 35% consider the government positive. Among women, this percentage is 29%. For 47% of the voters, the management is negative and low for 40% in the male electorate.

Savings will have an impact on voting time

The change in the lives of families caused by the downturn in the economy could have an impact on elections. Research by the Quaest Institute shows that the ability to pay bills in the last three months has worsened to 57%. According to the survey, for 22%, the situation has not changed and 21% said it has improved.

But the population’s expectation is for a more peaceful future. The survey shows that 54% believe that things in the economy will improve. For 20%, they will stay the same and 23% are pessimistic. They think the situation will get worse.

In relation to personal and family life, there is also an optimism. According to the Quaest survey, 59% think the situation will improve. For 10%, things will stay as they are. But 27% believe that life will get worse.

Technical data – Research by the Quaest Institute

» Collection date: July 11th to 14th

» Interviews with 1,500 people

» Registration: DF-08227/2022 and BR-04749/2022

» Margin of error: 2.5 percentage points

» Confidence interval: 95%

» Method: Face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires



