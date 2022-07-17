Bolsonaro participates in motorcycle riding and the March for Jesus in Fortaleza, see photos and videos

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rode a motorcycle in Fortaleza in the late afternoon of this Saturday, 16. He landed at the old airport at 5 pm and went on a motorcycle, with supporters, to Praia de Iracema. at 18:30, he arrived at the Aterro da Praia de Iracema, where he participates in the March for Jesus. As usual, the president did not wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle through the capital of Ceará.

See pictures of the motorcycle:

Bolsonaro rides motorcycle in Fortaleza on his way to the March for Jesus https://t.co/WwUCbMf1Zi pic.twitter.com/ENk6U7GCwR — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 16, 2022

Among the supporters who received the president at the airport are state deputies André Fernandes and Delegado Cavalcante (both PL), councilor Carmelo Neto (PL), doctor Mayra Pinheiro (PL), former secretary of Labor and Education Management at Health of the Ministry of Health and pre-candidate for federal deputy and businessman José Alberto Bardawil (PL), owner of TV União and pre-candidate for the Senate.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

In the March for Jesus, federal deputy Captain Wagner (União Brasil) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, are with Bolsonaro.







See arrival pictures:

Bolsonaro arrives in Fortaleza. Push-push in the old airport. video of @filipsilvas https://t.co/WwUCbMf1Zi pic.twitter.com/WMbBtTWCxR — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 16, 2022

Bolsonaro visits Fortaleza this Saturday, 16, to participate in the March for Jesus, organized by the Order of Evangelical Ministers of Ceará (Ormece), at the landfill of Praia de Iracema. It is the first time that Bolsonaro will fulfill his agenda as president in the capital of Ceará. Before, he fulfilled an agenda, also religious, in Natal.

Bolsonaro’s Landing in Fortaleza https://t.co/WwUCbMf1Zi pic.twitter.com/XlLeUhD8xH — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 16, 2022

Bolsonaro’s passage will be quick. At 19:40, departure to Brasília is scheduled, with arrival in the federal capital estimated at 22:00.

See more photos:

Bolsonaro has already participated in events in the interior of Ceará, where he toured Cariri, Serra da Ibiapada, Sertão Central and the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in Caucaia. The president is on a visit to several Brazilian states during his pre-reelection campaign period and seeks to increase his popularity in the Northeast, a region that disputes his main opponent at the polls, former president Lula (PT).

With information from Filipe Pereira

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags