Bolsonaro supporters focus on motorcycle riders in Fortaleza; see images

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have already arrived at the concentration of the motorcycle rider that will have the participation of the President of the Republic, in Fortaleza. Bolsonaro’s arrival is scheduled for the end of the afternoon. The concentration of the motorcycle rider is on Avenida Lauro Vieira Chaves.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visits Fortaleza this Saturday, 16, to participate in the March for Jesus, organized by the Order of Evangelical Ministers of Ceará (Ormece), at the landfill of Praia de Iracema. It is the first time that Bolsonaro will fulfill his agenda as president in the capital of Ceará. Before, he fulfills an agenda, also religious, in Natal.

According to the president’s official schedule, the transfer from Natal (RN) to Fortaleza will take place between 4:10 pm and 5 pm. Bolsonaro’s participation in the March for Jesus is scheduled, on the official agenda, to take place from 6 pm to 7 pm. At 19:40, departure to Brasília is scheduled, with arrival in the federal capital estimated at 22:00.

Supporters wait for Bolsonaro in front of Fortaleza’s old airport. President is scheduled to arrive in the late afternoon. video of @filipsilvas

In the inner courtyard, supporters await the president and chant “myth.

The doctor Mayra Pinheiro (PL), former secretary of Management of Work and Education in Health of the Ministry of Health and pre-candidate for federal deputy, arrived at the scene. She sang the National Anthem with supporters of the president. She is with businessman José Alberto Bardawil (PL), owner of TV União and pre-candidate for the Senate.

Bolsonaro has already participated in events in the interior of Ceará, where he toured Cariri, Serra da Ibiapada, Sertão Central and the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in Caucaia. The president is on a visit to several Brazilian states during his pre-reelection campaign period and seeks to increase his popularity in the Northeast, a region that disputes his main opponent at the polls, former president Lula (PT).

