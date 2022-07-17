Bolsonaro’s help can define dispute between Ibaneis and Arruda, research shows

posted on 07/17/2022 06:00



Research showed Bolsonaro with 36% of voting intentions for president among DF voters. – (credit: AFP)

Jair Bolsonaro’s support could unbalance the election in favor of former governor José Roberto Arruda (PL). The Quaest Institute’s research, commissioned by the Associated Diaries, indicates that, with the support of the president, Arruda takes the lead in voting intentions, above the margin of error. According to the survey, Arruda has 29% and Governor Ibaneis Rocha has 18%. Senator Leila Barros (PDT) and district deputy Leandro Grass (PV) also grow as they campaign alongside their presidential candidates.

Without the support of Ciro Gomes (PDT), Leila has 9% of the votes. With it, the senator jumps to 18%. But the main beneficiary of the national platform is Grass. When appearing alongside former President Lula, the candidate for the PV’s Palácio do Buriti jumps to 17%. Without this trump card, he has 4%.

When launching a ticket with Bolsonarist parties, such as the PP and the Republicans, Ibaneis announced that he was setting up a platform to support the president’s reelection. But Bolsonaro prefers Arruda, who is from his party.

In the case of Lula’s campaign, there are three candidates, Leandro Grass, Keka Bagno (PSol) and Rafael Parente (PSB). But Grass is the official competitor of the pro-Lula front. Last week, there were disputes over space and jealousy in Lula’s two acts in Brasília. But the national command only allowed Grass to speak as a candidate for Buriti. The others had the opportunity to speak only as representatives of their parties.





Support from presidential candidates

(photo: CB/DA Press)







