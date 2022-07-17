Botafogo avoids nailing the number of reinforcements it needs in the ball market

O Botafogo remains active in the ball market. However, the carioca club avoids nailing the number of reinforcements it is looking for. The club’s director of football, André Mazzucoaddressed the situation of Fogão in the transfer window.

“In terms of number, there is never a fixed number. We try to close those that are forwarded. Opening other needs, let’s look for them. The sooner the better for adaptation. You prepare a squad with the competition in progress is not so easy. The ideal is to have the end of the season and everything else”, declared Mazzuco.

On the other hand, Botafogo has two news confirmed in this window: the left side marçalex-Wolves, from England, and midfielder Carlos Eduardo, ex-Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. the attacker Luis Henriquefrom Olympique de Marseille, France, is also on its way to the Fogão.

In this way, in addition to reinforcements, Botafogo is also working to renew the Matheus Nascimento. The project for the striker is different, in a context that may involve other clubs that John Textorshareholder of SAF do Fogão, has a stake.

“It’s not a project that we’re going to get here and show what the project is, but you already know a lot. In the case of Matheus, we have a great opportunity to have a multi-club platform. Botafogo is a club on the platform, like Lyon, Crystal Palace… It doesn’t mean we’re going to sell to Crystal Palace, but we can use the platform to improve players, create programs and important moments. He was offered a different project. But, yes, something really cool was done personally by John, by Doug (Freedman), from Crystal Palace, by myself and by Luís”, said Mazzuco.