Botafogo x Atlético-MG: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

In search of recovery Brazilian championship and turning the page after being eliminated by América-MG in the Copa do Brasil, the Botafogo receives the Atlético-MG, this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. In tenth place, the Luís Castro aim to climb the table and move away from the relegation zone.

For this match, valid for the 17th round, the Portuguese coach will again be able to count on Luís Oyama and Lucas Piazon, who could not face América-MG. The trend is a maintenance of the base of the team that played last Thursday and was praised by Luís Castro. On the other hand, Patrick de Paula and Joel Carli joined the extensive list of embezzlement.

With Hugo and Daniel Borges suspended, the young left-back DG should start a game as a starter for the first time.

Botafogo embezzlement

Joel Carli and Patrick de Paula were injured in the match against América-MG and are out. Victor Cuesta does not play due to a strong head clash with Lucas Piazon. Daniel Borges and Hugo are suspended. There are still those who have not yet returned from injury (Rafael, Carlinhos, Kayque, Barreto, Breno, Victor Sá and Diego Gonçalves) and those who are official who are waiting for the transfer window to open (Marçal and Eduardo).

Hanging from Botafogo

Erison, Lucas Fernandes and Philipe Sampaio have two accumulated yellow cards and are at risk of not facing Santos, next Wednesday, at Vila Belmiro. Coach Luís Castro is another hanging.

Opponent – ​​Atlético MG

At the beginning of the crisis, Atlético-MG has Turkish coach Mohamed threatened after being eliminated by Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, with a 2-0 defeat last Wednesday. In the Brasileirão, it comes from a 0-0 draw with São Paulo.

However, the coach will have practically the entire squad available, with the exception of Dodô, who tested positive for Covid-19. There is the possibility of changes in the starting lineup, with Guga, Otávio, Vargas and Keno listed to be starters.

tickets

Tickets are on sale online and at physical points (check the list here). Values ​​range from R$30 to R$80 (except tribunes). Shirt 7 members have a discount and can bring a companion upon check-in.

Where to watch Botafogo vs Atlético-MG

The match will be broadcast throughout Brazil by the Premiere channel, on pay-per-view system.

Arbitration

Raphael Claus will be the referee of Botafogo x Atlético-MG. He will go to the World Cup, as well as assist Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis, who will also work on the game. The other assistant will be Evandro de Melo Lima. Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira de Amaral will command VAR. All are from Paul.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO x ATLÉTICO-MG

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 07/17/2022 – 18h

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira de Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Tickets: www.voucherseguro.com.br

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Hugo; Luís Oyama (Del Piage), Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer, Vinícius Lopes and Erison – Coach: Luís Castro.

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otávio) and Nacho; Ademir (Vargas), Zaracho (Keno) and Hulk – Coach: Turco Mohamed.