BOX: PROPERTY Auction with up to 80% DISCOUNT

THE Federal Savings Bank will hold an online auction next Tuesday (19), with properties available in all regions of the country. Interested parties may place their bids through the Fidalgo Leilões website.

Among the properties are: houses, apartments, land and commercial establishments. The novelty is that it is possible to obtain discounts of up to 80%. See more below!

Caixa real estate auction

In all, 240 properties will be sold across several states of the country. Check the number of properties by state:

Alagoas (6);

Amapa (1);

Bahia (3);

Ceará (9);

Federal District (1)

Goiás (4);

Maranhao (1);

Minas Gerais (4);

Mato Grosso do Sul (2);

Mato Grosso (4);

Pará (17);

Paraiba (14);

Pernambuco (25);

Piauí (2);

Paraná (43);

Rio de Janeiro (21);

Rio Grande do Norte (10);

Rio Grande do Sul (22);

Santa Catarina (7); and

Sao Paulo (14).

According to Fidalgo Leilões, many properties auctioned by Cashier have discounts. Some can reach up to 80% of the appraisal value.

Caixa Tem releases MICROCREDIT of up to BRL 3,000 in July

This July, Caixa Econômica Federal has a credit modality called SIM Digital, which can be requested directly through the application. box has. The big news for this microcredit is the concession for those who have a dirty name. However, it is necessary to know which are the evaluated criteria that allow the granting of the loan.

At first, the release of the new CAIXA microcredit aims to serve individuals and entrepreneurs (MEIs). According to the bank, the amounts can reach up to BRL 3 thousand. In principle, the proposal is to reach a large audience of beneficiaries with the measure.

According to information from Caixa, the offer of credit should reach no less than 40 million Brazilian citizens. However, it is important to note that this was a long-term estimate. In the coming months, it is estimated that 5 to 10 million people will seek Digital SIM values.

Beforehand, in terms of financial volume, Caixa Econômica’s official calculation is to receive an amount of up to R$ 10 billion in the total operation in six months.

The data shows that more than 602 thousand people have applied for the so-called Digital SIM since the beginning of requests at the end of last March. Of these, it is estimated that more than 499 thousand are negative. We are talking, therefore, of a rate of 83% of the contracting parties. This is the vast majority of cases.

How does microcredit work?

A major differential of this new CAIXA microcredit is the interest rate. First, for individuals, the rate reaches 1.95%. On the other hand, for small entrepreneurs, the rate is 1.99%.

However, in both cases the debt can be paid in installments up to 24 installments, that is, two years.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the application procedure is also different from the individual microentrepreneur for individuals. In the first case, it is possible to request microcredit through the application box hasin the second, the request must be in person at one of Caixa’s branches.

Furthermore, when asked about the negatives adhering to microcredit, Guimarães said: “this rate of 1.95% per month on personal credit you will hardly have. This is even lower than some type of payroll. Microcredit without the guarantee fund is around 3.9% per month”.