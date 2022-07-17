Brazil beats Serbia and is in the women’s Volleyball Nations League final

With the right to a spectacular comeback in the third set, when they were losing by 14 to 8, and needing to overcome reception and side out problems throughout the match, Brazil defeated Serbia by 3 sets to 1 – partial 14-25 , 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 -, on Saturday morning, in Ankara, Turkey, and is in the final of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2022. Against all odds, the renewed coach José Roberto Guimarães arrives at the decision, with a very different team from the one that won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games last year.







Brazil defeats Serbia and is in the final of the League of Nations (FIVB) Photo: Launch!

The opposite Kisy was the highest scorer of the game, with 19 points, followed by Júlia Bergmann, with 16. For Serbia, the opposite Bjelica, ex-Osasco, had 17 points and Stevanonic, 15. Brazil is now waiting for the definition of its opponent in the final, Sunday, at 12:00 (Brasilia time). Also this Saturday, also at 12:30, Italy and Turkey duel for the other place in the decision. The third place match will be at 9 am on Sunday.

Zé Roberto kept Brazil with the formation of the last games: Macris, Kisy, Carol, Júlia Kudiess, Júlia Bergmann, Gabi and Natinha. During the match, Roberta, Nyeme, Lorenne and Rosamaria entered. The Selection scored 12 blocking points, against 10 for Serbia. Seven of those European team blocks were in the first set alone. The Europeans were more efficient in attack: 59 to 53, but they also made more mistakes: 19 to 16.

Brazil got off to a bad start, very nervous, making mistakes in excess of passes and, as a result, Macris’ distribution was very predictable, by the ends, which stopped in the Serbian blockade. There were 7 points on this basis in the first round, against only one from Brazil. The 25-14 defeat was worrying. Nothing went right on the Brazilian side.

The green-yellow team came back more aggressive in the second set. Nerves calmed down, reception improved and safety players started turning the side-out balls more. Brazil equalized and it looked like it was going to take off in the match. However, reception errors returned in the third quarter. Serbia opened 5 to 1, then 14 to 8 and Zé Roberto changed the team, putting Nyeme in place of Natinha. The team improved and, little by little, went to get the score. He turned in an attack by Julia Bergman – playing with an impressive coolness -, at 23 to 22. The blockage got bigger, the balls in the middle appeared and Brazil closed the partial in 26 to 24, with Zé Roberto vibrating a lot on the edge of the court.

In the fourth set, Brazil managed to open the front from the beginning and took off in the second half of the partial, playing with more aggression and speed. The block started to touch the balls more and the defense appeared. A test of fire for the renewed team, which reaches its third Nations League final – a competition that until 2017 was called the Grand Prix. In any case, we have an unprecedented champion this season, as the United States, the only champions of the tournament, with three titles, were eliminated in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 defeat to Serbia.