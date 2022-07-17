Brazil beats the USA for the 1st time in artistic gymnastics and is Pan’s gold

Brazil reached, this Sunday (17), in front of about two thousand people at Arena Carioca 1, its most expressive result as a team in artistic gymnastics. With an almost perfect presentation, given the current possibilities, the team of Rebeca Andrade and Flávia Saraiva won the United States for the first time in history, winning the title of the Pan-American Championship.

The Americans didn’t bring all their best gymnasts to Rio, but they presented a mix of their A team with their B team. Kayla Dicello, for example, won bronze in the all-around at the last World Cup. Still, it is standard for the US to compete in events other than the Worlds and Olympics with mixed teams or reserves. And Brazil had never won.

Today’s presentation confirms that Brazil, if complete and with its best gymnasts in shape, can fight for a team medal at the Worlds. Even without Jade Barbosa, who can give Brazil valuable points in the parallels and in the jump, and without Rebeca on the ground, the team added up 162,999 points, compared to 161,000 for the USA.

The Olympic cycle is just beginning, but in the tournaments held so far, in addition to the USA, only Italy, fourth in Tokyo, had a similar result, with 163,598 points. And Russia, Olympic champion, is not going to the World Cup in Liverpool (England), in October.

Current Olympic vice-champion in the all-around, Rebeca was the best in Brazil in all three apparatuses in which she performed, but she spared herself on the ground. With it, Brazil gains another point and a half, at least. Flávia Saraiva, champion of the Pan in the individual all-around, competed in the four apparatuses, always well, almost at the level of Friday — it was two tenths worse. In the jump, Brazil still had Carolyne Pedro. In the asymmetric ones, Lorrane Oliveira. On the beam, Júlia Soares. And, on the ground, Carol and Júlia performed.

Jade Barbosa is in the gym, but doesn’t compete in the Pan because she feels instability in her knee. The tendency is for her not to participate in the Worlds either, saving herself for next year’s tournament, when Brazil in theory will have more chances of getting an Olympic spot — in 2022 there are only three spots.

This year’s Pan American has an unusual format in artistic gymnastics. To prioritize the team final, this race was left for the last day, on Friday. And the first performance of each team, on Friday —which is usually qualifying for the finals of apparatus and the all-around—, this time won a medal in these competitions.

All so that the teams had the experience of participating in an event with a team final in the same model as the World Cup and the Olympics. If in the qualifiers each team stays on a device and makes its presentation without thinking directly about the result of the others, in this type of final there are two selections by devices. Brazil and USA, the first two in the classification, competed together, with Brazilians and Americans interspersing in the presentations.

This intensifies the dispute between the two teams, who know when they are opening an advantage or being at a greater disadvantage in the classification. After the jump, for example, Brazil led. Rebeca Andrade, Flávia Saraiva and Carolyne Pedro made presentations similar to those on Friday and scored 41,566 points for Brazil, against 41,033 for the North Americans. Rebeca repeated the best score of the entire Pan on the device in which she is an Olympic champion: 14,500. And she didn’t even make her best jump.

In the asymmetries, Rebeca had the second best performance of the morning, but lost half a point compared to Friday, when she was gold in this device. Brazil presented a novelty: Lorrane Oliveira, who was spared in the qualifiers, and gave the country 1.8 points more than Carol had done on Friday. Even so, the Brazilian team was overtaken: USA 83,367 x Brazil 82,688.

In Friday’s qualifiers, Brazil’s victory came mainly because the USA had takedowns from the beam. Today, however, only Kayla DiCello, bronze in the all-around at the last Worlds, fell. For Brazil, Flávia Saraiva had an imbalance and did not repeat the presentation of two days ago, ending up with a worse score than Rebeca: 14.133 for one, 13.867 for the other. It was enough for Brazil to regain the lead: 124,166 x 121,767.

Only a very bad performance on the ground would take the title away from Brazil, and that didn’t happen. Julia and Carol passed zero and it was up to Flávia Saraiva to make the final presentation, the gold. With a score of 13.633, Flavinha put on a show, in the best solo series at the Pan, even better than Kayla did on Friday, when the Brazilian won silver. Important detail: Kayla was fifth in the last Worlds.