Brazil has more than 156 million female voters eligible to vote in 2022 — Tribunal Superior Eleitoral

On October 2, first round of Election 2022, 156,454,011 female voters and voters will be able to go to the polls to choose the new political representatives. This year, the positions of president of the Republic, governor, senator and federal deputy, state or district deputy are in dispute.

According to the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, the numbers are “effectively impressive” and demonstrate “the civic strength of citizenship”, since the data reveal “the largest registered electorate in Brazilian history”.

As the minister highlighted, “by disclosing the data and the profile that make up the electorate, the TSE fulfills one of its fundamental missions, which is to organize, prepare and carry out fundamental elections for the Democratic State of Law and for democracy itself”. “This is another service that the Electoral Justice provides, as it has done in 90 years of existence, and in more than 25 years of the electronic voting system in favor of democracy, in favor of a safe, transparent and auditable system”, he highlighted. .

Evolution and distribution

The Brazilian electorate is distributed in 5,570 cities – including Brasília and Fernando de Noronha – in addition to 181 cities abroad. Voting will take place in 496,512 polling stations spread across 2,637 polling stations.

According to statistics from the Electoral Justice, there has been a 6.21% increase in the electorate since the country’s last general elections, in 2018. In that election, the number of female voters and eligible voters was 147,306,275.

For 2022, supported by TSE Resolution No. 23,696/2022, 4,159,079 voters had their title canceled for this year’s elections in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last four years, the electorate abroad has also grown. It jumped from 500,727 in 2018 to 697,078 in 2022, which represents an increase of 39.21%. These 697 thousand Brazilians correspond to 0.45% of the total electorate eligible to vote this year.

women are majority

The 2022 Electoral Registry shows that, once again, most of the Brazilian electorate is made up of women. In all, there are 82,373,164 voters, which is equivalent to 52.65% of the total. Men are 74,044,065, 47.33%. There are still another 36,782 voters without information, a total of 0.02%.

social name

For the third consecutive election, the Electoral Justice ensures that transgender, transsexual and transvestites have their social name – the one by which the voter prefers to be designated – printed on the voter registration card and on the voting book.

This year, 37,646 voters will use the social name, a total of 0.02% of the eligible electorate. In 2018, this number was 7,945 people, a total increase of 29,701 people who opted for the social name when registering or updating data at the Electoral Court. In the division by gender, there are 20,129 female voters and 17,517 voters who will use the social name in the 2022 Elections.

Geographic distribution

The state of São Paulo remains the largest Brazilian electoral college, with 22.16% of all voters. This means that, for every five voters in the country, one resides in São Paulo. Then come the states of Minas Gerais, with 10.41% of the total number of voters and Rio de Janeiro, with 8.2%. Altogether, the Southeast region concentrates 42.64% of the entire national electorate.

On the other hand, the three states with the smallest electorate are in the North region, which accounts for only 8.03% of voters. Roraima (0.23%), Amapá (0.35%) and Acre (0.38%) are the Federation units with the fewest voters, respectively. Still with regard to regions, the Northeast follows the Southeast, with 27.11% of the electorate. In the sequence appear the South (14.42%), North (8.03%) and Midwest (7.38%).

Among Brazilian municipalities, São Paulo also has the largest number of female voters and voters, with 9,314,259 people. Then come Rio de Janeiro (5,002,621), Brasília (2,203,045), Belo Horizonte (2,006,854) and Salvador (1,983,198).

The smallest electoral colleges, on the other hand, are in the municipalities of Borá (SP) (1,040), Araguainha (MT) (1,042), Serra da Saudade (MG) (1,107), Engenho Velho/RS (1,213) and Anhanguera/GO ( 1,234).



optional vote

In Brazil, voting is optional for 16 and 17 year olds, for people over 70 and for the illiterate. In this year’s elections, 2,116,781 young people will be able to vote. In 2018, this age group reached 1,400,617. This number corresponds to voters aged 16 and 17 who will be that age on October 2, the date of the first round of elections.

In relation to 2018, there was a growth of 51.13% in this age group of the electorate, mainly as a result of the actions promoted by the Electoral Justice during the Young Voter Week. In the first four months of 2022 alone, Brazil gained more than two million new young voters.

On the other hand, the electorate over 70 also grew. The jump was 23.82%, going from 12,028,608 in 2018 to 14,893,281 elderly people in 2022. This number represents 9.52% of the entire electorate eligible to vote on October 2nd.

Biometry

Three out of four voters have already made the biometric identification in the Electoral Court. In all, 118,151,926 will be identified through fingerprints, which corresponds to 75.51% of the total. Another 38,320,884 Brazilians, or 24.48%, still do not have biometrics.

Compared to previous years, the number has increased considerably. In 2018, 59.31% of the electorate had complete biometrics, compared to only 16.7% in 2014. As for the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities, in 2022 there are 4,510 cities with biometrics, a total of 80.97%. There are still 998 hybrid municipalities (17.92%) and another 62 without biometrics (1.11%). Eighteen Brazilian states have biometrics in all municipalities.

education

As for the level of education, data from the Electoral Registry show an important change compared to 2018: the largest share of the electorate is concentrated among those who declared having completed high school. There are 41,161,552, equivalent to 26.31% of the total. In previous elections, in 2018 and 2014, the main electorate was composed of people with incomplete primary education.

This year, Brazilian women and men who said they only had incomplete primary education reached the mark of 35,930,401, corresponding to 22.97% of the entire electorate. Subsequently, 26,049,309 voters said they had not completed high school (16.65%) and another 17,127,128 declared that they had completed higher education (10.95%).

Disabled electorate

For the 2022 Elections, 1,271,381 female voters declared having some type of disability or reduced mobility, an increase of 331,466 people compared to 2018, when 939,915 people claimed to be in these conditions, an increase of 35.27%.

In the breakdown by gender, there are 642,441 women and 628,827 men who said they needed assistance or special conditions to vote, in addition to another 113 people without gender information. These voters, who correspond to 0.81% of the total eligible to vote in October, can even vote in sections adapted by the Electoral Court to meet the needs presented.

According to the Electoral Calendar, voters in this situation have until August 18 to request a transfer to a section with easy access.

More information on the profile of the electorate in 2022 can be obtained on the TSE Statistics page.

