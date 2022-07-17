Brazil has no federal law dealing with obstetric violence or humanized childbirth; most states have legislation on the subject | Minas Gerais

There is no federal law in Brazil or any other type of national regulation on what constitutes or not obstetric violence. The term is used to characterize abuses suffered by women when they seek health services during pregnancy, childbirth, birth or postpartum. Abuse can include physical or psychological violencewhich can make the experience of childbirth a traumatic moment for the woman or the baby.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Although there is no specific law, acts understood as violations of the rights of pregnant and parturient women can be framed in crimes already provided for in Brazilian legislation, such as bodily harm and sexual harassmentfor example.

Unlike the Union, at least 18 states and the Federal District have some type of legislation on the subject – 8 against obstetric violence and 10 on humanized childbirth. However, as it is not part of the Penal Code and there is no federal law dealing with the matter, there is no provision for imprisonment in these cases.

Some states mandate payment of a fine. This is the case of Paraná, which provides for the payment of around R$ 100 thousand (see below which are the states).

In the Chamber of Deputies, there are some projects on the subject in progress. The most recent one is from this year; presented by 13 deputies from different parties, includes the issue of violence within the scope of the creation of a national policy on humanized childbirth.

Understand the rights of pregnant women during childbirth

“The need for punishment is urgent. Obstetric violence is a crime and needs to be covered by federal legislation. It is a crime of violence that still ‘dialogues’ with gender crime”, said the coordinator of education, services and legislation of the Brazilian Association of Midwives and Obstetric Nurses (Abenfo), Kleyde Ventura de Souza.

What are the rights of pregnant women guaranteed by law at the time of childbirth?

Obstetric violence: what it is, how to identify it and how to report it

In the coordinator’s opinion, punishment in these cases will not end obstetric violence, but will embarrass those who practice it.

In the case registered this week in Rio de Janeiro, in which a doctor was caught raping a patient, Kleyde praises the role of health professionals who, aware of the practice of sexual and obstetric violence, produced the necessary evidence for his arrest, for through a cell phone.

“The importance that this group of women had for the punishment, in this case, to be carried out must be praised. They were assertive and fundamental. Even for the issue of obstetric violence to be removed from under the rug”, she said.

In 2017, a mother, who declined to be identified, went into labor and refused to take antibiotics. She was called a “killer” by the on-call doctor.

“I had studied and I knew my rights. She only stopped when she read my birth plan and saw that I had a college degree. Then she said she didn’t know why in that maternity ward there was ‘levelling down’. And I am a woman, black and with higher education,” she said.

Another violence she denounces happened during the cesarean section. “I asked the surgeon to take the elbow out of my chest because I was suffocating, as I recognized there maybe a Kristeller’s maneuver and he said he couldn’t do the surgery any other way,” said the woman.

THE Kristeller’s maneuver is a technique that presses the upper part of the uterus to accelerate the baby’s output, not recommended by the Ministry of Health.

In 2021, in Cosmópolis, in the interior of São Paulo, makeup artist Victoria Trujillo lost her son in the 8th month of pregnancy because of the delay in his care, even with the constant pleas for help and reports of severe pain what she did to the hospital staff. In addition, according to her report, when she was finally seen, the doctor sexually harassed her, touching her inappropriately.

Victoria said that the repercussions of the case of violence in São João do Meriti made her have conflicting feelings. “[A repercussão é] Positive, because justice may be done. And negative, because it is very difficult to touch this wound.”

Like Victoria, Fernanda Wartha Gripa reports that she was also forced to wait for care while feeling severe pain. “I started begging the nurses, I screamed that I needed help. I spent two hours screaming.”, she said. She also reported having noticed a series of errors in the medical record and lack of interest on the part of the medical teamincluding prenatal examinations of the baby, which can also be considered obstetric violence.

Episiotomy: understand what is the cited practice in case of obstetric violence

Another procedure that is questioned is the episiotomy, which consists of increasing the vaginal opening using a scalpel to facilitate the delivery of the baby. In state laws that mention the practice, it is recommended that it be used only in essential caseswhen there is a risk for the mother or the baby if the procedure is not performed.

For the Ministry of Health, it should not be performed routinely, “however, in a restricted way, always before evaluating its risks, after rigorous medical evaluation, it can be useful in exceptional situations.”

Episiotomy: understand what is the cited practice in case of obstetric violence and what are the risks of the incision

For the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), both the Kristeller maneuver and the episiotomy constitute obstetric violence.

“In the context of women’s health and reproductive health, serious injuries are experienced that violate women’s rights,” Cofen said in a statement.

The Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) is against the use of the term “obstetric violence”.

“It is an expression created with an evident prejudiced connotation that, under the false cloak of protecting the parturient, criminalizes the work of doctors and nurses in the noble and difficult task of attending childbirth”, said Febrasgo.

About episiotomy, Febrasgo argued that it can be essential in some cases.

“In this way, including episiotomy in the list of ‘obstetric violence’ procedures is not only unfair to midwives, but dangerous for women and babies”, he stated.

The Kristeller maneuver, a technique that puts pressure on the upper part of the uterus to speed up the delivery of the baby, when mentioned by state laws, is not recommended.

It is a procedure that generates pain and discomfort for the mother, and can cause injuries to the baby. It has already been banned by the World Health Organization (WHO).

State laws dealing with the cervical dilatation check exam, the digital exam, recommend that it not be done indiscriminately or by several professionals. According to the WHO, the recommended is once every four hours.

Respect for the parturient’s wishes

All state legislation on the subject says that ignoring women’s demands related to the care and maintenance of their basic needs, as long as such demands do not jeopardize the health of women and children, is obstetric violence.

Her wishes about childbirth, both in terms of position and medication, must be respected, taking into account the risks for the baby and the mother.

In Brazil, 8 states and the Federal District have laws that address explicitly in obstetric violenceeither in specific laws or in more general laws on violence against women, as is the case of Santa Catarina.

Federal District Goiás Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Paraná Pernambuco Rondônia Santa Catarina Tocantins

Another 10 do not use the expression “obstetric violence”, but have legislation dealing with humanized birth; some of these legal provisions include examples of best practices and not recommended practices.

Acre alagoas amazon Ceará Mato Grosso Paraíba Piauí Rio de Janeiro Roraima Sao Paulo

States that have specific laws on the subject include not only physical violence against pregnant women, but also other types of action or omission that causes suffering psychological treatment to the pregnant woman, such as verbal abuse and aggressive treatment, for example.

2 of 2 In Brazil, at least 18 states and the Federal District have some type of legislation on obstetric violence or humanized childbirth — Photo: Adobe Stock In Brazil, at least 18 states and the Federal District have some type of legislation on obstetric violence or humanized childbirth — Photo: Adobe Stock

Right to follow-up during childbirth

Federal Law 11,108/2005, known as the Companion Law, guarantees parturient women the right to have a companion present during labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period in the health services of the Unified Health System (SUS), whether own or affiliated network.

The law is valid for both normal delivery and cesarean section, and the presence of the companion cannot be prevented by the hospital, doctors, nurses or any other member of the health team.

The companion is chosen by the pregnant woman and can be her husband, mother, a friend or any other person she trusts, without the need for kinship.

In addition to the Companion Law, two other resolutions ensure the presence of a person indicated by the parturient during childbirth: Normative Resolution RN 211/2010 of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), the body that regulates health plans in the country; and the Resolution of the Collegiate Board of Directors RDC 36/2008 of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).