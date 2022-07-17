Brazil loses to Italy and is silver in the Volleyball Nations League

Even with a group mostly renewed compared to last year, Brazil is runner-up in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League. After 12 wins in 14 games, the young Brazilian team felt the weight of a decisive match, stopped in another great performance by Paola Egonu, the best in the world, and lost to Italy by 3 sets to 0, partial 25/23, 25/22 and 25/22, in Ankara (Turkey).

The title is unprecedented for Italy, since in the first three editions of the League of Nations, a tournament that is heir to the Grand Prix, the United States were champions. This time the Americans fell in the quarterfinals to Serbia, which in turn was eliminated by Brazil in the semifinals, yesterday (16).

For Brazil, silver is third in a row, fourth if the Olympic Games last year are also considered. And that keeps the fast of major titles for the women’s team, which won the Grand Prix in 2017.

In any case, this year’s League of Nations was never seen as the time for that fast to break. Of the 14 players who participated in last year’s finals, nine are no longer with the national team, almost all because of their age – Tandara is suspended for doping. José Roberto Guimarães was forced to renew most of the team, and arrived in the final phase with three newcomers among the holders: Kisy, Julia Bergmann and Julia Kudiess. And the liberos Nyeme and Natinha had never been a starter either.

In today’s final, none of the three girls played well. Kisy missed a decisive ball in the first set (he launched a counterattack straight to the opponent’s court), when Brazil had the chance to draw at 23-23, and the two Julias almost didn’t score in the attack. Bergmann, who plays as a pointer, scored just three points in two full sets. Central Kudiess was even worse, with only one point. A normal age swing — one is 21 and the other is 19.

In yesterday’s semifinal, Bergmann also did poorly in the first set, but Zé Roberto insisted and she ended up as the best of the game. Today the strategy didn’t work, and the pointer was only replaced by Pri Daroit at the turn of the second to the third set. Julia Kudiess also left, for Lorena’s entrance, which did not change the scenario.

What came to put Brazil back in the game, however, was a reversal in the middle of the third set, with Ana Cristina, the youngest of the team, who had hardly been used in the entire tournament, entering very well together with Roberta, scoring six points almost in a row. But when the game was even, Italy bet on Egonu, who solved and closed the game with a block.

The star of the Italy team scored 21 points in the match, 18 of which were attacking and 3 blocking. For Brazil, Kisy, who was already the team’s top scorer in the competition, added 14. Gabi helped with 11 points and Carol with eight. The central, leader in blocks, however, made only one point on this basis, which did not work for Brazil in the game. In total, Brazil had four blocking points the entire game. Yesterday, in the semifinal, only Carol scored six.