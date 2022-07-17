Brazil records 208 deaths from covid and 39,400 cases in 24 hours

Brazil registered this Saturday, 16, 208 new deaths per Covid-19, bringing the total number of victims of the disease to 675,353. The moving average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is now in 248. The number represents an increase of 12% compared to 14 days ago.

In the last 24 hours, 39,372 new cases of covid-19 were reported. As a result, the total number of diagnoses of the disease reached 33,283,715. The moving average of positive tests for the last seven days was 58,526, which represents a drop of 4% compared to two weeks ago.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, the total recovered is 31.5 million people.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.