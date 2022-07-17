Brazil records 208 new deaths from Covid; moving average is in stability | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (16) 208 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 675,353 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 248. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 12%indicating stability trend.
- Total deaths: 675,353
- Death record in 24 hours: 208
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 248 (14-day variation: 12%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 33,283,715
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 39,372
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 58,526 (14-day variation: -4%)
Acre, Santa Catarina, Amapá, Rondônia and Mato Grosso do Sul did not register deaths from the disease. The states of Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Roraima, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District did not publish an update on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.
In total, the country registered 39,372 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,283,715 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 58,526-4% change from two weeks ago.
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (10 states): MT, AC, AM, AL, BA, PB, PE, PI, SE
- In stability (7 states): PR, RS, SC, ES, SP, MS, AP,
- Falling (4 states): GO, PA, CE, RN
- Did not disclose (5 state and DF): TO, MG, MA, RR, RJ, DF
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
