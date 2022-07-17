Brazil registers more than 100 thousand cases of covid for the first time since February, peak of Ômicron

Brazil notified 103,635 new cases gives Covid-19 this Friday, the 15th, the highest total for a single day since February 23, when there were 133,626 records and the country was starting to leave the transmission peak of the Ômicron variant. As a result, the moving average of positive tests, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 58,678above that recorded the day before and representing a fall of 2% compared to two weeks ago. The index follows since the last day 24 with the index above 50 thousand.

Most of this Friday’s cases came from Ceará, which reported more than 49,000 positive tests since last Thursday. The other two states that had more notifications in the period are Minas Gerais, with 9,300, and São Paulo, with another 7,700.

The country also recorded 299 new deaths by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The daily average of deaths in the last week is 249above the one calculated the day before and for 18 days with stability above 200.

In total, the Brazil has 675,145 victims and 33,244,343 cases of the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, more than 31.5 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 107,900 new cases and 311 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 33,250,117 positive tests for the disease and 675,090 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.