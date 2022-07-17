Brazilian city is among the best places to travel

São Paulo is a cosmopolitan city and is among the largest metropolises in the world, due to its economic importance. With a population of 12 million in the capital alone, its growth has made room for giant buildings. Among them are luxury hotels, such as the newly opened Rosewood in Bela Vista and the JW Marriott Hotel.

Time Magazine also reinforced the beauty of São Paulo’s architecture by mentioning the hanging garden and works by artists available at Rosewood. Added to that, restaurants with typical food and shows. Once again, the Brazilian cultural agenda is not to be missed, attracting biennials and original exhibitions in different spaces throughout the center.

Another highlight is that in São Paulo, people can experience a little bit of every corner of the country. From northeastern cuisine to southern traditions, the mix of nationalities represents the opportunity to enjoy the best during the tour. Those who know the place, know exactly the possibilities of the lands of São Paulo.

Discover other cities that made Time Magazine’s list of places everyone should know

South America

Galapagos – Ecuador

Easter Island – Chile

Salta – Argentina

El Chalten – Argentina

Bogota – Colombia

North America

Park City – United States

Detroit – United States

Miami – United States

San Francisco – United States

Jamaica

Toronto – Canada

Riviera Nayarit – Mexico

Portland – United States

Tofino – Canada

Asia

Seoul – South Korea

Kerala – India

Ahmedabad – India

Great Barrier Reef – Australia

Queenstown – New Zealand

Historic Silk Roads – Uzbekistan

Trans-Bhutan Trails – Bhutan

Bali – Indonesia

Kyushu Island – Japan

Boracay – Philippines

Setouchi Islands – Japan

Fremantle – Australia

Africa and Middle East

Ras Al Khaimah – United Arab Emirates

Doha – Qatar

Nairobi – Kenya

Hwange National Park – Zimbabwe

Franschhoek – South Africa

Lower Zambezi National Park – Zambia

Kigali – Rwanda

Europe

Dolni Morava – Czech Republic

Valencia – Spain

Devon – England

Portree – Scotland

Madeira Island – Portugal

Alentejo – Portugal

Kaunas – Lithuania

Calabria – Italy

Skelleftea – Sweden

Copenhagen – Denmark

Marseille – France

Thessaloniki – Greece

Istanbul – Turkey

Ilulissat – Greenland