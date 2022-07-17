Brazilians and foreigners continue to invest in luxury real estate in Rio; PHOTOS | Rio de Janeiro

O g1 went after it to understand how this business is in the city, which attracts both foreign tourists, mainly from Europe and the United States, and Brazilians from various parts of the country.
the belgian Frederic Cockenpot he was one of those foreigners who arrived in Rio de Janeiro and didn’t want to leave. 16 years ago in Brazil, seeing that this was the will of other people, he decided to open a company focused on luxury real estate.
Frederic states that, in the WhereInRio catalogue, 60% of the properties are off-marketie, cannot be disclosedbut prices reach BRL 100 million.
“The luxury market is not in crisis yet. It is still very good”, defines the director.
With the devaluation of the real, the sector became even more attractive to international investors: “[O valor do metro quadrado] doesn’t even compare to a penthouse in Paris, New York, London”.
This is also the profile described by Thales de Oliveira, sales director of another company focused on this audience. With high value real estate BRL 50 million The BRL 80 millionhe describes that 80% of customers come from outside the country.
“Although the first half of 2022 is experiencing a slowdown compared to the same period last year, we realize that the demand for the most upscale neighborhoods of the Marvelous City remains high”, says the sales director of Latin Exclusive in Brazil.
Precisely in the period of the pandemic, when many Brazilians lost income, the Brazilian real estate market grew. According to Frederic, the war in Ukraine caused a pause in the arrival of Europeans to Rio, but the pace is already returning to normal.
By investing such high amounts, the The luxury real estate public is increasingly demanding. Views of the sea or tourist attractions, open space, automation of home functions, privacy, exclusivity and many rooms are some of the requirements.
But a common requirement surprised: the number of parking spaces. Many buyers are looking for space to store all of the family’s vehicles, and this is one factor that increases the value of spaces.
As most luxury penthouses, between 1,000 m² and 1,500 m², are in the South Zone, mainly Ipanema and Leblon, there is more demand than available properties. So prices are getting higher and higher.
See photos of some luxury properties over R$ 10 million in the city:
House in the Botanical Garden by BRL 35 million
There are 872 m² of built area with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 15 parking spaces and a 150 m² swimming pool.
Mansion in the Botanical Garden — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Front view of the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Internal area — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
One of the bathrooms — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
One of the bedrooms — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Coverage on the Lagoon by BRL 40 million
The duplex was renovated by French architect Bruno Raymond. There are 730 m² in total, with four bedrooms, six bathrooms and three parking spaces.
Roof view — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
One of the rooms in the house — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
Property underwent recent renovation — Photo: Disclosure/WhereInRio
One of the rooms in the property — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
One of the bathrooms — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
House in Joá by BRL 15 million
House with 2 thousand m², four floors, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
External area of the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
One of the rooms in the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Internal area of the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Another internal area of the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
One of the bathrooms — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Coverage on the Lagoon by BRL 15 million
The triplex has 800 m², four bedrooms, six bathrooms and two parking spaces.
External coverage area — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
Coverage internal area — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
Rooftop kitchen — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
One of the rooms in the property — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
Another angle of the external area — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
House in the Botanical Garden by BRL 13 million
There are 650 m² of built area, with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and ten parking spaces.
External area of the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
View of the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
House kitchen — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
One of the rooms in the house — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
One of the internal areas — Photo: Publicity/Latin Exclusive
Coverage in Copacabana by BRL 28 million
There are 848 m² with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two parking spaces.
Rooftop pool — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
One of the indoor areas of the roof — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
External coverage area — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
One of the penthouse bathrooms — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
Rooftop kitchen — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
One of the bedrooms — Photo: Publicity/WhereInRio
* Intern under the supervision of João Ricardo Gonçalves