Brazilians tell how fake news destroyed their parents’ lives







On the left Icushiro Shimada and Maria Aparecida Shimada; right Fabiane Maria de Jesus Photo: reproduction

With the popularization and easy access to the digital world, fake news gained even more strength. But sharing false news can have great consequences for people’s lives. O Earth interviewed the son of the Escola Base owners and the daughter of a woman who was lynched to death after being the victim of a rumor. The two cases are examples of fake news that marked the country.

The Escola Base case took place in early 1994 in São Paulo. At the time, the owners of a children’s school, Icushiro Shimada and Maria Aparecida Shimada, as well as a school bus driver and a couple of parents of a student, were accused by two mothers of sexual abuse.

The accusation, which was widely reported by the media after being reinforced by a delegate, was later proven to be false. But when the truth came out, the damage was done. The Escola de Educação Infantil Base’s reputation had already been ruined, although many parents defended the institution’s owners at the time.





Base School case: couple was accused of sexual abuse and false story was widely circulated Photo: Reproduction / JusBrasil

And the damage wasn’t just that. The accused had their reputations destroyed and carried psychological trauma throughout their lives.

The son of the couple who own the school, Ricardo Shimada, 42, reported in an interview with Earth what life was like for her parents after the fake news was spread. At the time of the incident, Ricardo was only 14 years old. He recalls that his parents were “paralyzed” by the accusation.

“After my mother was taken to the police station and went through all this exposure, the first thing she had was a stroke in her eye. In fact, she was treating this problem when her preventive detention was decreed. I remember that at the time I saw the news [sobre a prisão] on TV, I warned my parents and that’s when they decided to run away, hide,” recalls Shimada.

After the stroke, he says his parents’ health deteriorated. His mother died of cancer in 2007, and in 2014 his father died of a heart attack. “My mother had depression and tried to kill herself twice. She couldn’t listen to Globo’s calls because of the trauma. And she didn’t leave the apartment for almost a year for fear of being recognized on the street and not knowing how to deal”.





Base School Case: Fake news destroyed Shimada’s mother’s dream Photograph:

According to Shimada, this not only shook his parents, but also him, who faced depression after everything happened. He says that what helped him overcome the traumas were jiu jitsu and religion.

“School has always been my mother’s dream, since she taught before I was born. My father had a copier in Praça da Sé and it was from this shop that we lived after the school was closed. report, due to the certainty that it was affirmed by the delegate and the mothers, but they did not listen to my parents’ side. Basically, only one side was told at the time. There was no empathy with any of the accused”, he reports.





Maria Aparecida Shimada and Icushiro Shimada Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Ricardo Shimada

Shimada, who currently gives lectures about what he lived through, will now release the book “The Son of Injustice”, a work in which he will address not only the investigations, but also details of his life with his parents before, during and after everything happened. In addition, he will tell from his perspective all that happened.

The couple’s son, victim of a lie that marked the country, saw up close how much fake news can destroy lives. “If it were today, with the advent of cell phones and the internet, maybe my parents would have been lynched. Unfortunately, fake news continues to be shared and manufactured and today they even give money”, he laments.

Rumor spawned death by lynching

And it is no exaggeration to say that fake news kills. In May 2014, Fabiane Maria de Jesus, 33, was beaten to death by residents of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, after the publication and sharing of false news about her on Facebook. At the time, she was mistaken for an alleged kidnapper of children for black magic rituals, tied up and assaulted. Four people were arrested for the crime.

Housewife Yasmin de Jesus Neves, 21, was just 13 years old when her mother was brutally murdered. She reports that it was a very big “shock” that happened. “It was a life taken from us. We already knew there was a rumor going around on the internet, but we still didn’t know why. So when we found out the cause of my mother’s death it was even more painful”, she said.





Yasmin and her mother, Fabiane, killed in lynching after rumor Photo: Personal Archive

The family still feels the pain of what happened. Yasmin says that her younger sister was 1 year old when her mother died and to this day she does not know the real cause of death. “For my sister, my mother left, hit her head and died. She is undergoing psychological treatment and the professional is looking for the best way to explain to her everything that really happened, because she sees reports about my mother and always asks. Dad was sick for a while and I, to this day, think about what it would be like if she were here. And now we try to take it as we can, but we’ll never forget.”

It was Yasmin who took care of her sister after everything happened and the family is still fighting to this day for compensation from the social network on which the fake news was disseminated. “People need to be very careful with what they share on social media so that the same thing that happened to my mother doesn’t happen. If it wasn’t for fake news, our fates could have been totally different”, she concludes.

Lies that spawned international conflicts

During a talk at TED Talks, Ukrainian journalist Olga Yurkova, an activist engaged in the fight against fake news – co-founder of the StopFake website – said that fake news is “a threat to democracy and society”.

In the program, the specialist pointed out three examples, from three different countries, of news or fabricated information that reached the media and had a great impact. The first of these was a news item distributed by the Russian media that told of the case of Galyna Pyshnyak, presented as a Russian refugee.

Weeping, the woman was told that Ukrainian soldiers had publicly crucified a three-year-old boy in front of his mother, “as if he were Jesus”, while the little boy screamed, bled and cried. But everything was a lie. Pyshnyak was actually the wife of a pro-Russian militant.





Galyna Pyshnyak posed as a refugee, but it was later discovered that she was the wife of a pro-Russian militant. Photo: StopFake / BBC News Brazil

Another example of fake news with great worldwide repercussion had a minor as its protagonist: Nayirah, a 15-year-old Kuwaiti girl who denounced atrocities committed by Iraqi invaders in her country. The story would have taken place in 1990.

At the time, Nayira appeared before the US Congress with a brutal story in which she claimed that Iraqi soldiers were taking premature babies out of incubators at a hospital in Kuwait, where she said she was a volunteer. The impact of her testimony was so great that many in the West became convinced that Saddam Hussein’s troops had to be expelled.

What they didn’t know was that the testimony had actually been prepared by a public relations agency in the United States linked to the Kuwaiti monarchy, according to a joint investigation by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and independent journalists.

The third case is from September 2017. The BBC Reality Check team, created to identify and report fake news, confirmed how a series of fake images “intensified” the crisis of the Rohingya, the Muslim people – who represent 5% of the population ( 60 million people) of Myanmar – which the United Nations (UN) says has been the target of ethnic cleansing.

The images in question are photos and videos of conflicts that took place decades ago, such as the Rwandan war, which were used as propaganda to accuse the Rohingya of being violent. These photos were circulated before the increase in violence in northern Myanmar, explained the BBC.