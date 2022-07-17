Brazil’s women’s team beats the United States and wins gold at the Artistic Gymnastics Pan







Brazilians secured the Pan-American title and a spot for the World Championship in October Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

The Brazilian women’s team is champion of the Artistic Gymnastics Pan-American by teams. This Sunday morning, the team formed by Rebeca Andrade, Flávia Saraiva, Júlia Soares, Lorrane Oliveira, Carolyne Pedro and Christial Bezerra won the competition with the United States and won gold in the competition, considered a test for the world championship. The dispute took place at Arena Carioca 1, in Rio de Janeiro.

The United States took the silver medal and Canada took bronze in the team competition. Brazil arrived in the middle of the apparatus in second place in the general classification, took the lead on the beam and confirmed the advantage with gold on the ground. Brazil ended the day with an overall score of 162,999, while the United States added 161,000 to take silver. The Canadians’ score was 155,500.

“We came very prepared, this moment is wonderful. Obviously there were many ups and downs, but we did our best. The second day of competitions is very tiring, I would like to congratulate all the athletes who are competing here, it’s good to see them all I’m very happy”, Flavinha Saraiva told Sportv after the title.

Jade Barbosa was very emotional with the conquest of her companions from Brazil and Rebeca Andrade also celebrated the turnaround. “The competition only ends when it ends. I’m very proud of this team. Despite the nervousness, the result came. I’m very happy”, said Rebeca.

Best team in the qualifiers, Brazil started off on the right foot in the first apparatus, with great jumps from Flávia Saraiva and Rebeca Andrade. Flávia opened with a score of 14,033. Rebeca was impeccable and managed to score 14,500. Carolyne Pedro still scored 13,033.

In the uneven bars, Brazil and the United States were ahead in the dispute between them. Rebeca Andrade did very well again, with 14,433 points. Lorrane scored 13,100 and Saraiva scored 13,600. After two sets, less than 1 point separated Brazil from the USA, which led the table.

Júlia Soares gave a show on the beam and got a score of 13.467. Flávia Saraiva also did very well, with a score of 13.867. The highest Brazilian score on the device was that of Rebeca, 14.133. With that, Brazil jumped to the leadership, getting two points ahead of the United States.

Rebeca Andrade was spared the fights on the ground, thinking about the Worlds. Brazil opened with Carolyne Pedro, who won a score of 12.3. Júlia Soares followed and scored 12.867. With that, Brazil arrived with a 1.7 advantage for the last performance on the ground. Flávia Saraiva hit 13.6 and confirmed the gold.

With three golds and two silvers on Friday, Brazil led the all-around. Rebeca Andrade won gold on uneven bars and also won silver on beam. Flávia Saraiva took gold in the individual and on the beam, in addition to winning silver on the floor.