Breno celebrates contract renewal with Cruzeiro: ‘No words’

photo: disclosure Breno signed a new contract with Cruzeiro The attacking midfielder Breno renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of the 2025 season. A heavenly revelation, the 20-year-old said he is speechless to express his feeling with the new relationship.

“Renewed contract with cruise until the end of 2025. No words can describe the happiness I’m feeling right now. I just have to thank you for the trust placed in me and I hope to repay that in the best way possible on the field”, she said.

“I arrived here a year and a half ago, with the objective of fulfilling my dream of representing a club of such greatness. A club that I identified with from the beginning and that I am grateful for everything he has done for me and my family. great chapter of our history”, he added.

Breno has already participated in two games for the professional team: the 1-0 victory over Ponte Preta, in Mineiro, on June 16, and the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, at Brinco de Outro da Princesa, in Campinas. , on the 9th of July.

The promise arrived at the beginning of last year to the Minas Gerais team, after drawing attention when playing for Brasilis. In the past, he played as a defensive midfielder, but began to play more advanced as a winger and centre-forward.