Bruce Willis returns to the iconic Die Hard location; check out

Bruce Willis returned to the iconic building of the classic Hard to killand was registered by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in a reflective moment. In an Instagram post, the actor can be seen on top of the building where his character, John McClane, faced terrorists in the 1988 film. Check it out:

Called Nakatomi Plaza in the film, the building is named Fox Plaza and is located in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement following a diagnosis of aphasia. The illness that causes a language disorder caused him to withdraw from acting.

Aphasia is a language disorder that affects communication. Usually the disease appears after some brain injury and can also be caused by sequelae of stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) or even tumor. The treatment can be done with the help of images.

At 67, Bruce Willis has already starred in great films such as Closed body, Hard to kill, The sixth Sense and The fifth Element.

